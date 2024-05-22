Where to watch LeBron James & Eminem’s new docuseries “How Music Got Free”: Streaming and network platforms explored

LeBron James and his prolific production company are at it again. This time, the Lakers star is the executive producer of a docuseries on the music industry that will stream on Paramount+.

The show is co-produced by multi-platinum rapper Eminem. The two legends are partnering to bring the story of how the music industry dramatically changed after the introduction of sites such as Napster.

LeBron James’ production company SpringHill Company is co-producing the music documentary called “How Music Got Free”. The show will steam on Paramount+.

The trailer documents many from the music industry, including Eminem, and fans talking about their experience when the music industry was turned upside down. The docuseries will discuss how piracy and file sharing on the internet disrupted the record business.

Sites like Napster changed the structure of how record companies and music artists made money with their art. The changes in the industry introduced by the digital age have led to the current streaming platforms that dominate the music listening experience of fans worldwide.

In the trailer, Eminem talked the changes in the industry as he was skyrocketing to fame. He also mentioned how artists struggled as the income from music completely flipped in a short time. The trailer also touched on the government’s attempts to shut down internet pirates and those who were illegally downloading and leaking new music.

50 Cent also makes an appearance in the trailer. So does record executive Jimmy Iovine. He co-founded Beats by Dre with Dr. Dre, the headphone company that also sponsors LeBron James.

When does the LeBron James and Eminem music doc come out?

The LeBron James-produced "How Music Got Free" premiered at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas in March. It will drop on Paramount+ on June 11 in the US and Canada. It will be available in other countries later this summer.

The film is directed by Alex Stapleton. Eminem’s Shady Films, Interscope Films, MTV and Warner Bros. are also funding the project. The docuseries is based on the book of the same name by Stephen Witt.

LeBron James’ The SpringHill Company is producing other documentaries as well, continuing their prolific output. James’ company has documentary projects based around historic athletes Jim Thorpe and Jesse Ownes. They are also working with Vice TV to produce a basketball docuseries.

James made a move to Los Angeles and the LA Lakers in part to bump up his footprint in the movie industry. He has delivered on his plans.

James famously starred in and produced the Space Jam remake in 2021. The film grossed $163.7 million worldwide. It will be interesting to see if James’ Hollywood presence will affect where he plays in the NBA next season as he is eligible to be a free agent if he declines his player option this summer.