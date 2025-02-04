Where to watch Luka Doncic's introductory press conference with Lakers? Date, time and streaming details revealed

Luka Doncic arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday night following his trade from the Dallas Mavericks. The Slovenian superstar is now set to join forces with LeBron James at the Lakers, and fans are eagerly anticipating his debut and how the duo will perform together.

However, Doncic’s first game in the Purple and Gold may be delayed as he continues to recover from a left calf strain. In the meantime, Lakers fans will get their first official words from Doncic on Tuesday as his introductory press conference is scheduled.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Doncic’s introductory press conference with the Lakers.

When will Luka Doncic's introductory press conference with Lakers take place?

Luka Doncic's introductory press conference with the Lakers is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 4. It will be held at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California, and the presser will begin at 12 p.m. EST (9 a.m. PT)

Where to watch Luka Doncic's introductory press conference with Lakers

Luka Doncic's introductory press conference with the Lakers will not be broadcast live on television. However, fans will have the option to stream the Doncic presser live on Lakers YouTube.

