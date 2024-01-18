Where & how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: TV channel list, live stream details & start time

The Memphis Grizzlies head to the North Star State as they take on the No.1 placed Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Thursday (January 18).

The latter are on a back-to-back and are coming off a 124-117 win over the Detroit Pistons, winning four of their last five games. The Grizzlies are bent on making a surge and won their last game against the Golden State Warriors despite the absence of Ja Morant who is out for the remainder of the season.

They were also without Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart against the Dubs but still pulled off a 116-107 win and are placed 13th in the West. Minnesota is a better unit in terms of health and dominance and will be keen to add another win to make it four wins in a row. They have the best defense allowing the fewest points per game in the league (107.6) this season.

For a team without Bane and Smart for the next six weeks, as well as forward Jake LaRavia who is also out for at least three weeks with a Grade 2 high left ankle sprain, the Timberwolves will fancy their chances to pip the short-handed side.

Ahead of the Thursday matchup, here's a quick look at the game details, and where to catch all the action between the two teams.

When and where is Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

Game Day: Thursday, Jan. 18

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Target Center

Location: Minnesota

Ticket Details: Tickets can be purchased on Vivid Seats or as low as $13

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Thursday night skirmish can be watched on multiple platforms. The easiest way is with an NBA League Pass subscription. The Wolves Radio Network is also one of the options to catch the game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves TV Channel List

TNT is listed as the official broadcast space. The game, along with the pre-show, will be available to watch on the network.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Radio Channels

The Grizzlies and Wolves game can be heard on ESPN 92.9FM/680AM. In addition, fans can also tune into Wolves App/iHeart Radio.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Stream Details

The marquee matchup between the two can also be streamed using the NBA app with a League Pass subscription. Fans can also stream the game live on Sling TV with the streamer offering channels like ESPN, TBS, TNT, NFL Network, FS1, and more for viewing.

