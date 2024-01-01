Where & how to watch Miami Heat vs LA Clippers: TV channel List, online live stream details, & start time

The LA Clippers are hosting the Miami Heat in one of seven games scheduled on Monday night to start 2024. The Clippers (19-12) ended 2023 with back-to-back wins and will look to continue the streak against the Heat (19-13). The visitors saw their four-game winning streak snapped in Utah and will look to begin 2024 with a fresh start.

This will be the first time the two teams play this year with their next game set for Feb. 4 in Miami. Both teams are in fourth place in their respective conferences.

All eyes will be on the Clippers as they might reactivate Kawhi Leonard for the game after watching him sit out the last four encounters due to a left hip contusion.

When, where is Miami Heat vs. LA Clippers game

Game Day/Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Game Arena/Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southern California and Bally Sports Sun.

Ticket Details: Tickets for the game range from $39 to $3500. All tickets can be booked at Ticketmaster.com.

How to watch Miami Heat vs LA Clippers

Although no national television broadcast exists for the game, the showdown between the Heat and the Clippers will be streamed live on NBA League Pass. Also, you can stream the game on Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

Blackout restrictions are expected to be implemented in Miami and Los Angeles. Bally Sports will have a comprehensive coverage of the game, which will be aired locally on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Southern California.

What Channel is Miami Heat vs LA Clippers Game Today?

As previously mentioned, the game between the Heat and the Clippers will be aired live on two Bally Sports local channels, Bally Sports Sun in Miami and Bally Sports Southern California in Los Angeles.

Radio channel for Miami Heat vs LA Clippers game today

On the radio, the game will be aired live on SiriusXM, AM 570 KLAC and KWKW for Los Angeles listeners, and WQAM 560 and WAQI 710 for Miami listeners.

Online live streaming details

The showdown between the Heat and the Clippers will have live streams on NBA League Pass, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. You need to subscribe to any of the networks first to get streaming access.

You can stream the game live through NBA.com/watch/league-pass, Fubo.tv, and YouTube.tv.