Where & how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: TV channel List, online live stream details, & start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, as part of a 10-game slate of NBA action. The game will feature two of the league's best regular season teams leading their respective conferences.

The Wolves are playing on a back-to-back schedule after going on the road against the Orlando Magic and pulling off an impressive win of 113-92. They're top in the West with a 26-10 record.

Boston Celtics, meanwhile, lead the East with a league-best 28-10 record. They lost to the Pacers 133-131 on the road in their last game, with Jaylen Brown's impressive 41-point night insufficient.

They will look to return to winning ways at home, as they're yet to lose in 17 games at TD Garden this season.

When and where is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics game?

Game Day/Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Start time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Game Arena/Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV Channel: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Boston

Ticket Details: Tickets for the Timberwolves vs Celtics game range from $75-1005. All tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics?

The matchup will be the second time the two marque teams will face each other. Nov. 7 was their first meeting, which went to overtime.

Anthony Edwards took over in OT, scoring eight points and a big defensive possession on Jayson Tatum late on to seal the win, capping off with 38 points.

Both teams unsurprisingly boast top-five net ratings in the league. The Celtics have a league-best 10.4, while Wolves have a net 5.5. The Wolves, though, hold the best defensive net rating of 108.2 while the Celtics' is 110.4.

What channel is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics game today?

The Timberwolves vs Celtics game will be televised on Bally Sports North and NBC Sports Boston, the official broadcast partner of the Celtics.

Radio channel for Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics game today?

Listen to the game on 98.5 The Sports Hub if you're cheering for the home team, while Wolves fans can tune in on the Wolves App or iHeart Radio for the away radio broadcast.

Online live streaming details

Live streaming of the Wolves vs Celtics game will be accessible online. YouTube TV and Fubo TV are some of the common options, NBA League Pass subscriptions are the most widely used and easily accessible.

You can have a free week trial with NBA League Pass to get in on the NBA action.