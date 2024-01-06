Where, how to watch New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards: TV channel List, online live stream details, start time

The New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards in one of the four NBA regular-season games scheduled on Saturday night. The Knicks (20-15) are currently on a three-game winning streak. All wins came since they acquired OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn from the Toronto Raptors, and they look to extend it to a season-high four straight against the slumping Wizards (6-28).

The Wizards began the year with three straight losses, and they were obliterated by the Cleveland Cavaliers by a combined margin of 63 points in their two-game set in Cleveland.

This will be the second time the Knicks and the Wizards face off this season. In their first meeting last November, the Knicks, then with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, blasted the Wizards 120-99.

When, where is New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards game?

Game Day/Date: Saturday, Jan. 6

Start Time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Game Arena/Location: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

TV Channels: Monumental Sports Network, MSG Network.

Ticket Details: Tickets for the game range from $25 to $2,374. All tickets can be booked at Ticketmaster.com.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards

Although no national television broadcast exists for the game, the showdown between the Knicks and the Wizards can be streamed live on NBA League Pass. Also, you can stream the game on Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

Blackout restrictions are expected to be implemented in New York City and Washington DC. The Monumental Sports Network will cover the game locally in Washington DC, and MSG Network will broadcast the game in New York City.

What channel is New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards game today?

The game between the Clippers and the Suns will be aired live on the Monumental Sports Network in Washington DC and the MSG Network in New York City.

Radio channel for New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards game today?

The game will be aired live on the radio on SiriusXM, The Team 980 AM for Washington DC listeners, and WFED 1500 AM and ESPN New York 98.7 for New York City listeners.

Online live streaming details

The showdown between the Knicks and the Wizards will have live streams on NBA League Pass, Fubo TV and YouTube TV. You need to subscribe to any of the networks first to get streaming access.

You can stream the game live through NBA.com/watch/league-pass, FuboTv and YouTube.tv.