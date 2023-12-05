Where to watch today's NBA games? TV details, online streams, more for NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals

The NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals continue on Tuesday night as the last two semifinal seats will be disputed. In the first game, the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, while in the nightcap, the Phoenix Suns take on the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The winners will join the Indiana Pacers and the New Orleans Pelicans in the trip to Las Vegas for the semifinals. The games will be seen live on national television with the stakes very high.

Where to watch today's NBA games?

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks

First up on the Tuesday night doubleheader is the game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The game will be aired nationally on TNT with local television broadcasts provided by the MSG Network for Knicks fans and Bally Sports Wisconsin for Bucks fans.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers

The last In-Season Tournament quarterfinal pits the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

The game will also be aired live on TNT for the national TV audience with local television broadcasts provided by the Arizona Family's Sports for Suns fans and Spectrum SportsNet for Lakers fans.

What's at stake in today's NBA games?

The last two seats in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals are on the line in Tuesday night's doubleheader.

The Indiana Pacers, who stunned the Boston Celtics in a Monday night quarterfinal, await the winner of the New York Knicks-Milwaukee Bucks game.

For Khris Middleton, though, he's already thinking about the NBA Cup, the championship on the line in the In-Season Tournament.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Middleton said:

"It would be pretty cool to be part of history. You always want to be the first to win something. So, it would definitely be cool to win the first in-season tournament. We still got some work to do, but we're excited about it, about the opportunity."

In the second game, the Suns play the Lakers for the third time this regular season and second in the In-Season Tournament.

A win will bring the LA Lakers closer to the NBA Cup and an addition to LeBron James' already Hall of Fame-worthy portfolio.

Teammate Anthony Davis said:

"I think at this point of his career he's done everything, so he literally goes out and just tries stuff and sees what works."

James, though, is questionable for the game due to a left calf contusion, but barring a late announcement, he might suit up, especially with a semifinal spot on the line.