Where to watch the Warriors vs. Celtics game tonight? Time, Channel, TV schedule & more

On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are slated to face off on national television. This will be a rematch from the 2022 NBA Finals, where Steph Curry and company took home the trophy.

For those looking to tune in to Celtics vs. Warriors, tip off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be aired on TNT as the second matchup of tonight's national schedule. They will be following up a high-profile matchup as the Memphis Grizzlies face off against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Heading into Tuesday, Boston is tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the NBA (20-5). Meanwhile, Golden State is in 11th place in the Western Conference and sits two games under .500.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the moment, both of these teams find themselves on winning streaks. The Warriors are winners of their last two matchups, while Boston has ripped off five in a row.

Looking at the injury report, both of these teams could be without key players. Kristaps Prozingis and Chris Paul are both listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup. Draymond Green also remains out of action as he continues his suspension.

Celtics and Warriors have gone in completely different directions since 2022 Finals

As these two teams prepare for their finals rematch, it's worth pointing out how things have gone for them since battling it out for the title. The Boston Celtics have remained as one of the top teams in the league. However, the same cannot be said for the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State made it to the second round of the playoffs last year, but were knocked off by LeBron James and the LA Lakers. Based on how they've come out of the gates this season, many are wondering if their dynasty is finally coming to an end.

Steph Curry continues to play at an elite level, but the same can't be said for his co-stars. Klay Thompson is having one of the worst years of his career, and Draymond Green is serving his second suspension of the season. On top of this, Steve Kerr recently had to bench Andrew Wiggins.

Golden State wreaked havoc on the league for nearly a decade, but their time might be coming to an end. As they struggle to stay near .500, things are not looking good for them in 2024. Given their current circumstances, Boston should be able to get some revenge on them Tuesday night.