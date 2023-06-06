Where will Brandon Miller get drafted? Taking a closer look

Brandon Miller will be entering the NBA via the 2023 draft and is projected to be a top-three pick. While Victor Wembanyama is a lock to go first overall, there are questions surrounding who the Charlotte Hornets will take with their second pick.

While Scoot Henderson has been widely tipped to go second during the last year, the fact that the Hornets have LaMelo Ball on their roster complicates things a bit. As such, Miller now finds himself being the projected second-overall draft pick on multiple mock drafts.

The belief is that Charlotte will avoid the problem of trying to pair Henderson and Ball together. Instead, they could look to add a versatile wing with three-level scoring potential to their rotation.

However, there's a legitimate chance that Henderson could impress Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak during his personal team workout. If that happens, Miller could begin to slide down the draft board.

"Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak is known to place individual team workouts very high up on his priority list when it comes to his decision-making process," ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported.

"The door is still open for Henderson to impress Charlotte executives during his individual workout, something he's more than capable of doing based on what we've seen the past two years."

Should Miller not get picked second overall, the likelihood is that the Portland Trail Blazers take him with the third overall selection and look to pair him with Damian Lillard. As such, it would be a surprising turn of events if Miller found himself slipping deep into the draft lottery.

Brandon Miller cannot speak about gun incident

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Brandon Miller attended his team interviews carrying a legal brief that he cannot discuss his involvement in the incident that led to a fatal shooting.

As expected, Miller's involvement in the incident has led some NBA teams to be cautious with their interest. While Miller wasn't charged during the trial, it remains unclear whether he could be the subject of a secondary investigation.

"Teams that interviewed Miller in Chicago have privately expressed some concern regarding fallout that might still come in the form of a potential lawsuit or follow-up investigation with yet-to-be-released details and were hoping to get more information directly from him," Givony reported for ESPN.

Brandon Miller has an NBA-ready skillset

At 6' 7", Brandon Miller has legitimate NBA size for a wing/forward, and has proven capable of using his build to be a legitimate defender on the perimeter. During his time with Alabama, Miller has also flashed an offensive game that could see him develop into a true three-level threat.

In 37 games for Crimson Tide, Miller averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 43% from the field and 38.4% from the deep. Given how the NBA has shifted towards multi-talented wings in recent years, Miller's skillset will likely be of high value around the league.

As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise if Miller is one of the first players to hear his name called out in Chicago on June 22.

