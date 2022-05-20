“Where are you? What are we doing?” - Jay Williams criticises NBA All-Star for his lack of impact for the Miami Heat on the offensive end

NBA and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo has come under immense criticism from Jay Williams as the latter believes that the big man was a no-show against the Boston Celtics.

On ESPN's morning radio show "Keyshawn, JWill and Max", former Chicago Bulls player Jay Williams spoke about how the lack of attempts from Bam Adebayo in this series against the Celtics was one of the reasons why they lost Game 2 at home. Jay Williams said:

"Yo, Bam Adebayo, you're an All-Star. Where are you? What are we doing? This game last night you took six shots. The game before that you took four shots. You need your other All-Star to come to the damn party and be aggressive. He needs to demand the ball."

Bam Adebayo is considered one of the key players for the Miami Heat but has struggled so far in the series against Boston. After the first two games, the Celtics leave South Beach with a split, leaving the Heat in a precarious position going into the Games 3 and 4 in Boston.

Is Jay Williams right to criticize Bam Adebayo?

Bam Adebayo in action in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo has had an atrocious start to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics as the Celtics defense has limited the center to just 10 shots in the first two games combined - four shots in Game 1 and six shots in Game 2. It is just not acceptable for a center that is an All-Star and Jay Williams is right to criticize Adebayo for this.

HEATMUSE @HEATmuse Bam “I Am Going To Be More Aggressive” Adebayo, last two games



- 16 points (8 PPG)

- 10 shots taken (5 FGA)



Miami Heat have a 3-5 record in the playoffs when Bam Adebayo gets maximum of 6 FGA and less than 10 points



It’s time to stop playing like Ben Simmons Bam “I Am Going To Be More Aggressive” Adebayo, last two games- 16 points (8 PPG)- 10 shots taken (5 FGA)Miami Heat have a 3-5 record in the playoffs when Bam Adebayo gets maximum of 6 FGA and less than 10 points It’s time to stop playing like Ben Simmons https://t.co/bBuzkbnXVf

However, what must also be kept in mind is that Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't necessarily run plays for Adebayo and this could leave the center in a bit of a no-man's land from time to time.

Adebayo had four rebounds in Game 1 and nine rebounds in Game 2 and a couple of assists, but this is an underwhelming start by the center to this series as the Heat face the daunting task of getting one of the next two games on the road or will face elimination in Game 5 in South Beach.

StatMuse @statmuse Bam Adebayo tonight:



30 PTS

11 REB

6 AST

12-15 FG



He is the first player in Heat franchise history with a 30/10/5 game on 80% shooting. Bam Adebayo tonight:30 PTS11 REB6 AST12-15 FGHe is the first player in Heat franchise history with a 30/10/5 game on 80% shooting. https://t.co/D19DGj91dT

One of the many reasons why the Miami Heat did well during the regular season despite injuries to their key players is because of Erik Spoelstra's excellent coaching, but also because of the exploits of players like Adebayo and Tyler Herro, both of whom have been far from convincing in this series against the Celtics.

Jimmy Butler has been the lone star for the Heat in Games 1 and 2, much like his performances throughout the postseason this year, but the franchise will desperately need Bam Adebayo and others to help out their superstar in the upcoming games.

