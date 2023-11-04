“Wherever it’s relevant”: Savannah James hilariously allows fans to use daughter Zhuri's LeBron James 'troll' face video

LeBron James is not just known as “The King” on the basketball court; he’s also the king of memes. Alongside his jaw-dropping plays and record-setting achievements, some of the most memorable moments in his career include humorous and lighthearted incidents.

One of these moments includes LeBron James showcasing his troll face for the first time in March 2013 when Ray Allen was interviewed on the sidelines following the Miami Heat’s 108-94 triumph over the Orlando Magic.

In a recent Instagram story, Savannah James, LeBron’s wife, posted a video of their daughter, Zhuri, imitating her father’s iconic expression.

Zhuri imitates LeBron James’ troll face

Watch the full video here:

Savannah amusingly encouraged fans to use Zhuri’s meme-worthy face whenever they felt the urge to do so.

“Use it wherever it’s relevant today,” she said.

LeBron has shown his troll face in various situations, frequently targeting his close friend, Dwyane Wade, with his videobombing. Wade found himself on the receiving end of LeBron’s playful antics on two separate occasions.

Is LeBron James still on a minutes restriction?

Following the LA Lakers’ 119-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets on opening night, coach Darvin Ham announced that LeBron James would be placed on a minutes restriction of 28 to 32 minutes moving forward.

This decision, he said, aims to safeguard LeBron’s health as he plays in his 21st year in the league.

“Again, it’s gonna be a day-by-day process, gauged on how he’s feeling, getting communication from him, our training staff and medical staff. We communicate and collaborate … and again, it’s easy with him,” Ham said.

But five games into the season, James has been among the Lakers’ leaders in minutes played, averaging 35.6 per game.

After the Lakers secured an overtime victory against the Clippers, with LeBron playing for 42 minutes, Ham addressed anew the topic of managing the 38-year-old’s playing time.

"It's a daily thing. We go into it with a plan but once those games get hotly contested, that plan pretty much goes out the window," he said. "I always say I have a plan for him through three quarters and that fourth quarter, anything can happen.”

“And, again, I can't state it enough – his competitive intensity and my competitive intensity puts us in the same boat in terms of wanting him to be out there and him wanting to be out there," he added.

LeBron is averaging 24.6 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 6.6 apg, 1.4 spg and one bpg this season.