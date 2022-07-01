"Whether this actually comes out his mouth or not KD was tired of Kyries B******t!" - Former NBA champion accuses Kyrie Irving for Brooklyn Nets' current state

The Brooklyn Nets brouhaha featuring Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant couldn’t have been more spectacularly scripted. Two highly-skilled players who decided to form a super team to dominate the NBA are about to end their partnership in Brooklyn without any success.

After so much Irving drama, it seemed like KD had had enough of it. He reportedly went directly to team owner Joe Tsai to ask for a trade. The stunning news feels like the last straw of Irving’s several issues with the team.

Former NBA player Matt Barnes minced no words in ripping Kyrie Irving for what has happened to the Nets.

“Whether this actually comes out his mouth or not KD was tired of Kyries B******t! Obviously the Nets were too..

KD most likely will take a lot of heat for this move but I don’t blame him. This is all Kyries fault!! In the words of @KendrickPerkins carry the hell on….”

Matt Barnes @Matt_Barnes22

KD most likely will take a lot of heat for this move but I don’t blame him. This is all Kyries fault!! In the words of Whether this actually comes out his mouth or not KD was tired of Kyries Bullshit! Obviously the Nets were too..KD most likely will take a lot of heat for this move but I don’t blame him. This is all Kyries fault!! In the words of @KendrickPerkins carry the hell on…. Whether this actually comes out his mouth or not KD was tired of Kyries Bullshit! Obviously the Nets were too.. KD most likely will take a lot of heat for this move but I don’t blame him. This is all Kyries fault!! In the words of @KendrickPerkins carry the hell on….

Reports surfaced that Durant hasn’t had any communication with Kyrie Irving since the latter opted-in. "Commitment" was mentioned as part of the reason for Irving's return to the Brooklyn Nets. It was glaringly obvious, though, in his three-year stint with the Nets that he couldn't live up to that word.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.

No one was more committed to the Nets than KD. Things could have been significantly different had Irving shared the same enthusiasm and sense of obligation with the team.

Kyrie Irving has had various issues with leaving without notice, pushing others not to play during the bubble and other such shenanigans. The Brooklyn Nets didn’t think he truly understood the word commitment, which is why they wouldn’t give in to his contract demands.

Adrian Wojnarowski had the scoop on what was rumored to be happening since Irving informed the Nets that he was opting in.

“Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today,” he said.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today.

Three years ago, the “Slim Reaper” wanted out of the Golden State Warriors who allowed him to just play and win titles. He chose to invest in Irving in his quest for basketball glory and ended with nothing in return.

Kevin Durant listed the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as his preferred destinations

Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn. [Photo: FanSided]

Several basketball analysts have been lost for words with what they are seeing now. They have repeatedly mentioned that no player of Durant’s stature has ever been this available for trade with the years on his contract.

KD will not be a free agent until after the 2025-26 season, which will force teams to see if they can land the two-time Finals MVP. He named the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as preferred destinations, but Brooklyn has all the leverage in the negotiations.

Analysts are unanimous in saying that what Brooklyn is expecting is a return that’s bigger than what the OKC Thunder got for Paul George. The Nets could have a historic haul that should be greater than what Anthony Davis or James Harden commanded.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant.

Kevin Durant’s request to be transferred will likely put many transactions on hold. Free agency is only hours since it started, so things are expected to heat up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far