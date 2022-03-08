"Whether it's Giannis, Jokic, KD's 7-feet" - Joel Embiid reserves high praise for fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, says best players in the NBA are "big men"

Joel Embiid has highlighted that the best players in the league are all 'big men'. The 27-year-old has heaped praise on the impact that players like himself, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are having on the game. He also pointed out how foreign players like Luka Doncic were taking over the league with their brilliance.

Embiid has had a stellar season, leading the league in points. But acknowledging the greatness of the players he is playing against shows his sportsman spirit. Speaking about the big men dominating the league, Joel Embiid said in his post-game interview:

"From big man to big man, I'm happy that when you look at who the best players really are, it's really big men. Whether it's Giannis, him, Jokic, KD's not a big, but he's 7 feet, there's also foreign are really taking over, Luka, I mean it's great for us."

Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann Joel Embiid on Nikola Jokic: "He's a monster. What he's able to do on a basketball floor, it's really crazy."



"When you look at really who the best players are, it's really big men. Whether it's Giannis, him, Jokic, KD's 7-feet... Foreign guys are really taking over, Luka."

Embiid specifically pointed out Nikola Jokic's brilliance. The Serbian put up a 46-point masterpiece against the New Orleans Pelicans. He followed it up with another 32-point night over the Golden State Warriors.

Both Embiid and Jokic are in a tight race to win the MVP trophy, but they share a lot of mutual respect. Speaking about Jokic's wonderful performances for the Denver Nuggets, Embiid said:

"He's an amazing player, he's a monster, I mean, I saw what he was able to do last night, I was watching the game actually, like I'm always watching every game. But he's a monster, what he's able to do on the basketball floor, it's really crazy."

StatMuse @statmuse Nikola Jokic tonight:



46 PTS (30 in 4Q and OT)

12 REB

11 AST

3 STL

4 BLK

16-22 FG



He is the 2nd player in NBA history with a 45-point triple-double on 70% shooting. The other was Wilt Chamberlain. Nikola Jokic tonight:46 PTS (30 in 4Q and OT)12 REB11 AST3 STL4 BLK16-22 FGHe is the 2nd player in NBA history with a 45-point triple-double on 70% shooting. The other was Wilt Chamberlain. https://t.co/2GLnZnDWfr

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have been outstanding ever since James Harden made his way into the team. They are second in the East with a 40-24 record and have lost just one game since the All-Star break. If Jojo is able to deliver big performances, Philly certainly looks like a team capable of finishing as the top seed in the East.

Can Joel Embiid overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic to win the MVP trophy for the first time in his career?

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid has been a man on a mission this season. He was terrific last year as well, but due to his absence from a few games, he didn't get the nod to become the league MVP. The big man has his eyes set on the prize this season and is doing everything in his capability to win the accolade.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Joel Embiid with the SLAM for a 40 piece Joel Embiid with the SLAM for a 40 piece 🔥 https://t.co/uicpkmImNI

He is averaging 29.7 PPG and 11.2 RPG in 52 appearances. For nearly half the season, Embiid has carried the team on his shoulders without a star point guard. Despite being surrounded by injuries and setbacks, the 76ers have managed to stay competitive, courtesy of Embiid and the team's resilience.

He is currently in the MVP race alongside Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both of these players have won the trophy previously. Embiid now has James Harden on his side, which has made things a lot easier for him. He has combined well with the 10-time All-Star and the future looks bright for the duo.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers LET 'EM KNOW WHOSE HOUSE THIS IS, JO. LET 'EM KNOW WHOSE HOUSE THIS IS, JO. https://t.co/OMGQE86HXb

However, if Embiid has to win the MVP trophy, he will have to pull off something really special as Jokic and Antetokounmpo know exactly when to elevate their game.

As has been the case this season, Joel Embiid has responded with a big night after Jokic has had a big game. This makes things very interesting for the fans, and with just over 17 games left, it will be exciting to see if Embiid wins his first MVP trophy or one of Jokic and Antetokounmpo add another one to their cabinet.

