“Whether I’m wanted or not doesn’t really matter” - Russell Westbrook emphasizes he is “all-in” on LA Lakers despite distracting trade talk

The LA Lakers will start training camp with Russell Westbrook on the roster. Rumors have suggested that Westbrook could be coming off the bench. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 9x All-Star has a positive mindset. When asked about the likelihood of coming off the bench, he replied:

"I'm all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win. I'm prepared for whatever comes my way."

Westbrook also addressed the aspect of him being "wanted" in LA. He said:

"I need to just do my job. Whether I'm wanted or not doesn't really matter. I think the most important thing is that I show up for work and I do the job like I've always done it: Be professional and go out and play my ass off and compete."

Westbrook was a pivotal figure in the LA Lakers' offseason dealings. After several trade rumors linked him to multiple teams, the superstar finds himself back on the Lakers' roster.

While this lack of trade has received mixed reviews from fans, the team and coaching staff have displayed faith in the former All-Star. However, rumors have also suggested that Westbrook could be relegated to the bench.

Westbrook would have to adjust as someone who has only come off the bench in his rookie season. Considering this transition's impact on a player's ego, the decision itself could cause some trouble.

A positive approach to the situation is a good sign for Russell Westbrook and the Lakers. Given that he could still be on the trade block, it appears that Westbrook aims to approach the situation professionally.

Russell Westbrook's confidence heading into the season

Last season was somewhat of an outlier for Russell Westbrook. Although the airballs and turnovers weren't an unfamiliar sight for fans, Westbrook appeared to fade under the bright lights of LA.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game last season. These numbers would seem strong for most players, but not for Westbrook. He averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.7 assists in the previous season.

However, it's perhaps more accurate to say that the problems in each game were magnified under the media's microscope. Naturally, this could have affected his performance drastically.

Given that the 9x All-Star is known for his passion and unwavering confidence, Westbrook looked like a shell of himself last season. However, the superstar asserted that while he had bad games, he remained confident in his abilities.

Russell Westbrook's confidence could be valuable for the Lakers as they head into next season with a revamped roster. Under a different system, the Purple and Gold will also hope to see Westbrook return to playing like his usual self.

With Westbrook working on different aspects of his game, he hopes to turn things around alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

