“Whether he wins one in Brooklyn or not, the guy conducts himself as a champion” – Jeff Van Gundy praises Kevin Durant and his work ethic

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant is one of the NBA's most dominant players. The 33-year-old forward has given opposing teams trouble with his offensive weaponry, and Durant has emerged as a strong MVP candidate.

Since Durant arrived in Brooklyn after winning two championships with the Golden State Warriors, many wondered if the versatile forward could bring a title to the Nets.

There are critics who believe Durant only won the championships in Golden State because of the strength of the roster, and that he chased a title. Winning again in a "different" situation could cement Durant as one of the all-time greats.

On SiriusXM NBA Radio with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine, former NBA coach and current television commentator Jeff Van Gundy said he believes Durant is already conducting himself as a champion.

"Whether he wins one in Brooklyn or not, the guy conducts himself as a champion," Van Gundy said.

Kevin Durant Impressing in Brooklyn

Championships have always been used to measure overall success and judge players. It's something that has created an obsession among NBA followers who look to debate and compare star players.

The harsh reality, which Jeff Van Gundy acknowledged, is that NBA teams aren't successful because of one player. Sure, having one of the game's top players of all-time can provide an advantage, but there needs to be other pieces when it comes to components, front office members, coaching staff, etc.

Durant has won at the highest level, and he's been one of the game's most dominant players since he's entered the league. This year, it looks as if "The Easy Money Sniper" is on a mission as he has the Brooklyn Nets looking like one of the alphas in the Eastern Conference. In his last seven games, Durant averaged 30.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7%.

Although the Nets (25-14) have won just four of their last 10 games, the team still finds itself second in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn has never won an NBA championship.

The franchise, as the New Jersey Nets, made back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003 with Jason Kidd as the marquee player. As the New York Nets, they won American Basketball Association crowns in 1974 and 1976, just before the NBA-ABA merger, with Julius Erving as the star.

