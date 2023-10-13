Which 4 NBA rookies have Jordan brand recently signed? Looking at details of contract & more

Every year, the Jordan brand looks to add new athletes to their long list of partnerships. With less than two weeks to go before the NBA season begins, the iconic brand has inked deal with four different rookies.

The four rookies to sign with the Jordan brand are Marcus Sasser, Cam Whitmore, Jett Howard and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Howard was a lottery pick for the Orlando Magic in the NBA draft, with the other three each getting selected towards the end of the first round.

Sasser was selected with the 25th pick, and was eventually traded to the Detroit Pistons. He joins fellow first-round pick Asuar Thompson as the latest additions to one of the league's brightest young cores.

Whitmore was projected to be a lottery pick, but eneded up falling to the Houston Rockets at No. 20. He was seen as the steal of the night then, and has impressed thus far in the preseason.

Jaquez Jr. was one of the older prospects taken in this draft, as he finds himself joining the Miami Heat. The young forward heard his name in trade rumors all offseason, but now gets to focus on his first season in the NBA.

The Jordan brand continues to notable NBA players

None of these names jump off the page, but the Jordan brand has added to their already long list of notable players. Jett Howard is a second-generation NBA player, and Cam Whitmore has the potential to be one of the top rookies from this class.

Looking at the Jordan brand's recent history, they've managed to secure some of the top names on the market. They focused in on one player last year, and it worked out well for them. Paolo Banchero had a strong rookie season for the Orlando Magic in 2023, and is showing the potential to be a future star in this league.

Going back through the years, the list is never ended when it comes to notable NBA players to sign with Jordan. Other recent signees inlcude Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Aside from this group of rising stars, other NBA players with Jordan deals include former MVP Russell Westbrook and Rui Hachimura of the LA Lakers. They've also broken into the WNBA space as Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally is also a feature athlete.