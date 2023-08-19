Which 76ers player played for the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 19

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released, marking the 52nd day fans have been trying to get the right answers to all nine grids.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the August 19 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and OKC Thunder

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the 76ers and Denver Nuggets

Cell 3 - Player who was top 10 in 3-pointers in a season who played for the 76ers

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and OKC Thunder

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Pistons and Nuggets

Cell 6 - Player who was top 30 in 3-pointers in a season who played for the Pistons

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and OKC Thunder

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Magic and Nuggets

Cell 9 - Player who was top 30 in 3-pointers who also played for the Magic

Answers to the NBA HoopGrids puzzle for August 19

Al Horford, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Joe are great fits for Cell 1. They each had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and OKC Thunder.

DeAndre Jordan is an option for Cell 2. His last two NBA seasons have been with the 76ers and the Nuggets. Paul Millsap is another name worth considering. He also spent time playing for both teams in his career.

Kyle Korver, who led the NBA in 3-point percentage in four seasons, is a great answer for Cell 3. He was squarely in the top 30 3-point shooters in the league for multiple seasons.

For Cell 4, Kyle Singer, Hamidou Diallo and Reggie Jackson are great choices. They each had stints with the Detroit Pistons and OKC Thunder.

Allen Iverson is an easy answer for Cell 5. He played for the Denver Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons sometime in his career. Bruce Brown, who won a championship with the Nuggets last season, is another option here. He began his NBA career with the Pistons and played there for two seasons.

Rasheed Wallace, who played for the Pistons for six seasons, is a fit for Cell 6. He placed in the top 30 in 3-pointers a couple of times in his career.

Shawn Kemp, who was the Seattle Supersonics’ star player in the 90s also played for the Orlando Magic later in his career. Victor Oladipo and Jeff Green are also options for Cell 7.

Jameer Nelson and Gary Harris are excellent fits for Cell 8. They played for the Magic and Denver Nuggets at different times in their respective careers.

Scott Skiles is a popular answer for Cell 9. He had multiple seasons where he landed in the top 30 3-pointers and once played for the Orlando Magic.

Here's the completed August 19 HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 19 HoopGrids puzzle

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)