Which 76ers stars also played for the Magic and Nets? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 21

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 59th edition that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge with. With the offseason still in full swing, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the upcoming season to begin.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles as fans need to get each cell right with every attempt. Failure to do so would mean the whole grid remains unsolved, hence the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 21 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Magic and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 3 - A player who had stints with the Magic and OKC Thunder

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Pistons

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Nets and 76ers

Cell 6 - A player who had stints with the Nets and Thunder

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell - 9 A player who had stints with the Clippers and OKC Thunder

Answers to the September 21 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Bison Dele, Arron Afflalo, Carlos Arroyo, Chucky Atkins and D.J. Augustin. They all played for the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

Brian Shaw, Matt Barnes, Isaac Austin, Markelle Fultz, Tobias Harris, Dwight Howard and Shelvin Mack suited up for the Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. They are Cell 2 answers.

Patrick Ewing, Shawn Kemp, Rashard Lewis, Victor Oladipo, Luke Ridnour and Ersan Ilyasova played for the Magic and OKC Thunder. Any of them fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 4 could be Gerald Glass, Blake Griffin, Eric Montross, Daryl Dawkins, Bruce Brown, Hubert Davis and Jim Fox. They all played for the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

Maurice Cheeks, Michael Cage, Julius Erving, James Harden, Roy Hinson and Jim Jackson suited up for the Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Players with Nets-Thunder connections include Nerlens Noel, Tony Brown, Kenny Anderson, Xavier McDaniel, Joe Smith and Andre Roberson. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

Cell 7 could be Mark Aguirre, Chauncey Billups, Steve Blake, Reggie Jackson, Mason Plumlee and Ricky Pierce. They once played for the LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons.

Wilson Chandler, Elton Brand, Joe Bryant, Robert Covington, Willie Green, DeAndre Jordan, Moses Malone and Bob McAdoo. They once suited up for the Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Players with Thunder-Clippers connection include Ruben Patterson, Tom Chambers, Danilo Gallinari, Gar Heard, Steve Novak, Shaun Livingston and Chris Paul. Any of them will fit well in Cell 9.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed September 21 NBA Immaculate Grid