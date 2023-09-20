Which Bucks players also played for the Heat and Warriors? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 20

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 58th edition that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge with. With the offseason still in full swing, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the upcoming season to begin.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles as fans need to get each cell right with every attempt. Failure to do so would mean the whole grid remains unsolved, hence the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 20 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Heat and Dallas Mavericks

Cell 3 - Player with 10+ rebounds per game in a single season for the Heat

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Bucks and Golden State Warriors

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Warriors and Mavericks

Cell 6 - Player with 10+ rebounds per game in a single season for the Warriors

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks

Cell 9 - Player with 10+ rebounds per game in a single season for the Pelicans

Answers to the September 20 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Malik Allen, Earl Barron, Rafer Alston, Jae Crowder and Goran Dragic. They all played for the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.

Cedric Ceballos, Caron Butler, Eddy Curry, Juwan Howard and Jim Jackson suited up for the Heat and Dallas Mavericks. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Players with 10+ RPGs in a season for the Heat include Rony Seikaly, Kevin Willis, Alonzo Mourning, Brian Grant and Shawn Marion. Shaquille O’Neal and Bam Adebayo are obvious answers here.

Cell 4 could be Austin Croshere, Vinny del Negro, Donte DiVincenzo, Monta Ellis and Tyrone Hill. They played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

Geoff Huston, Troy Murphy, Richard Jefferson, Avery Johnson, Eduardo Najera and Zaza Pachulia suited up for the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Players with 10+ RPGs in a season for the Warriors include Clyde Lee, David Lee, Andrew Bogut, Robert Parish, Danny Fortson and Nate Thurmond. They are all Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could be Robert Traylor, Christian Wood, J.J. Redick, John Salmons and Nikola Mirotic. They once suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.

Pops Mensah-Bonsu, Jameer Nelson, Robert Pack, Mike James and Quinn Cook had stints with the Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. Any of them fit well in Cell 8.

Players with 10+ RPGs in a season for the Pelicans include Jamaal Magloire, Jonas Valanciunas, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis and Tyson Chandler. They are all Cell 9 answers.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed September 20 NBA Immaculate Grid