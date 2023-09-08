Which Bulls players played for the Cavaliers and 76ers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 8

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 46th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the September 8 Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves

Cell 3 - Player who had stints with the Wizards and Houston Rockets

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bulls

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Cavaliers and Timberwolves

Cell 6 - Player who had stints with the Cavaliers and Rockets

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Bulls

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the 76ers and Timberwolves

Cell 9 - Player who had stints with the 76ers and Rockets

Answers to the September 8 NBA Immaculate Grid

Dave Corzine, Daniel Gafford, Taj Gibson and Richard Hamilton are a few players who donned the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards jerseys. They’re Cell 1 answers.

Cell 2 could be Tom Gugliotta, Josh Howard, Reggie Jordan and Jordan Bell. They played for the Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves in their respective careers.

Earl Boykins, Jeff Green, Lonny Baxter, Dwight Howard and Mike James donned suited up for the Houston Rockets and Wizards in the NBA. They’re Cell 3 answers.

David Nwaba, Robin Lopez, Lauri Markkanen, Kyle Korver and Luke Kornet are Cell 4 answers of the NBA Immaculate Grid. They all used to play for the Bulls and Cavaliers in their careers.

Cell 5 is where Omri Casspi, Terrell Brandon, Anthony Bennett, Ed Davis and Ricky Davis fit best. They once donned the Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves uniforms.

Players with Cavaliers-Rockets connections include Craig Ehlo, Jim Jackson, Kevin Porter Jr., Brandon Knight and Mike Woodson. They’re Cell 6 answers of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Lou Amundson, Steve Colter, Andre Drummond, Larry Hughes and Toni Kukoc played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls. They fit well in Cell 7.

Cell 8 could be Kevin Ollie, Theo Ratliff, Dario Saric, Jimmy Butler and Robert Covington. They all played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and 76ers.

Cell 9 is where Montrezl Harrell, Charles Barkley, Moses Malone and Boban Marjanovic fit best. They once suited up for the 76ers and Houston Rockets.

Here’s the filled-out September 8 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed September 8 NBA Immaculate Grid