Which Bulls stars played in the 1990s and the Blazers? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 26

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and OKC Thunder

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 3 - Player who played in the 1990s and also suited up for the Bulls

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Thunder

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Celtics and Blazers

Cell 6 - Player who played in the 1990s and also suited up for the Celtics

Cell 7 - A former teammate of Detlef Schrempf who also played for the Thunder

Cell 8 - A former teammate of Schrempf who also played for the Blazers

Cell 9 - A former teammate of Detlef Schrempf who also played in the 1990s

Answers to the September 26 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could have Thabo Sefolosha, Brad Sellers, Kevin Ollie, Doug McDermott and Taj Gibson as answers. They all played for the Chicago Bulls and OKC Thunder.

Kris Dunn, James Edwards, Shaquille Harrison, Tony Snell, Steve Kerr and Jamal Crawford are Cell 2 answers. They suited up for the Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers.

Metta World Peace, Randy Brown, David Vaughn, Stacey King, Will Perdue and Sam Vincent played in the 1990s and also for the Chicago Bulls. Any of them fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Cell 4 could have Jeff Green, Nate Robinson, Al Horford, Gary Payton, Chris Wilcox and Vin Baker as answers. They all played for the Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder.

Gerald Wallace, Danny Ainge, Shavlik Randolph, Evan Turner, Noah Vonleh and Theo Ratliff suited up for the Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. They are Cell 5 answers.

Ray Allen, Brett Szabo, Dee Brown, Kevin Gamble, Sherman Douglas, Rick Fox and Scot Pollard played in the 1990s and also for the Celtics. They are Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could have Dale Ellis, Jim McIlvaine, Nate McMillan, Sam Perkins and Vincent Askew as answers. They played with the Seattle SuperSonics, which later became the OKC Thunder and former teammates of Detlef Schrempf.

Jermaine O’Neal, Scottie Pippen, Greg Anthony, Shawn Kemp and Steven Smith were former Blazers players who also played alongside Schrempf. Any of them will fit well in Cell 8 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Hersey Hawkins, Terry Cummings, Damon Stoudamire, Reggie Miller, David Wingate and Rasheed Wallace played in the 1990s and were Schrempf’s former teammates. They are suited best for Cell 9.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Here's the completed September 26 NBA HoopGrids puzzle