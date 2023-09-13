Which Bulls and Wizards stars made the NBA All-Rookie team? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 13

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the September 13 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Bulls and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 3 - Player who was selected to an All-Rookie team while playing for the Bulls

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and Warriors

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Thunder and Hawks

Cell 6 - Player who was selected to an All-Rookie team while playing for the Thunder

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Warriors

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Wizards and Hawks

Cell 9 - Player who was selected to an All-Rookie team while playing for the Wizards

Answers to the September 13 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

The Cell 1 answer could be Alfonzo McKinnie, Clifford Ray, Acie Law, or Robert Parish. They had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors.

Flip Murray, Jamal Crawford, Dickey Simpkins and Toni Kukoc are Cell 2 answers. They once suited up for the Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

Bulls players who were selected to an All-NBA Rookie team were Elton Brand, Jay Williams, Reggie Theus and Metta World Peace. They fit well in Cell 3 of the grid.

The Cell 4 answers could be Avery Johnson, Donyell Marshall, Sarunas Marciullionis and Alton Lister. They once suited up for the OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

Players with Thunder-Hawks connections include Mike Muscala, Nazr Mohammed, Dennis Schroder, Kenny Anderson and Gus Williams. They’re Cell 5 answers.

The popular answers in Cell 6 are Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. They were All-Rookie team members in their first seasons in the NBA, respectively. Vladimir Radmanovic, Jeff Green and Jack Sikma also accomplished the same feat for the Thunder.

Otto Porter Jr., Ralph Sampson, Nick Young and Al Harrington played for the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors. They fit well in Cell 7 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

The Cell 8 answers could be Kirk Hinrich, Tom Gugliotta, DeShawn Stevenson, Moses Malone and Mike Bibby. They all had stints with the Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.

Wizards players who were selected to an All-Rookie team include Wes Unseld, Rasheed Wallace, Jeff Malone, Earl Monroe, Jeff Ruland and Jarvis Hayes. They’re excellent Cell 9 answers.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed September 13 NBA HoopGrids puzzle