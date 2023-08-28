Which Celtics and Blazers players have made an All-NBA Team? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 28

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released. This is the 35th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 28 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Nets and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 3 - Player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season while playing for the Nets

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Magic and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 6 - Player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season while playing for the Magic

Cell 7 - All-NBA player during his stint with the Boston Celtics

Cell 8 - All-NBA player during his stint with the Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 9 - Player with 10+ RPG in a season and selected to an All-NBA team

Answers to the August 28 NBA Immaculate Grid

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce are the obvious answers for Cell 1. The Boston Celtics traded them to the Brooklyn Nets a few years after winning the 2008 championship. Kenny Anderson is also an option here. He also played for both teams.

LaMarcus Aldridge was a big star in Portland before playing for the Nets in the latter part of his career. He’s an excellent choice for Cell 2. Allen Crabbe, Sam Bowie, Jamal Crawford and Seth Curry are also options here.

Derrick Coleman had four seasons with the New Jersey Nets averaging at least 10+ RPG in a season. He’s a great fit for Cell 3. Andre Drummond, Jarrett Allen, Buck Williams, Jayson Williams and Billy Paultz also accomplished the same feat with the Nets.

For Cell 4 of the NBA Immaculate Grid, Glen Davis, Jeff Green, Tony Battie, Carlos Arroyo and Greg Kite are options. They had stints with the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics.

Al-Farouq Aminu, Mario Hezonja, Kelvin Cato, Steve Kerr and Rod Strickland are suited best for Cell 5. They played for the Magic and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dwight Howard and Shaquille O’Neal are easy answers for Cell 6. They had multiple seasons with at least 10+ RPG with the Orlando Magic. Nikola Vucevic and Wendel Carter Jr. are the two other players who accomplished the same feat while playing for Orlando.

John Havlicek played 16 seasons for the Boston Celtics. He made it to the All-NBA team in 11 of those years. “Hondo” is great for Cell 7. Larry Bird, Bill Russell, Sam Jones, Dave Cowens, Bob Cousy, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown are also options here.

Bill Walton, Clyde Drexler, Damian Lillard and Brandon Roy were All-NBA team members while playing for the Trail Blazers. They’re excellent choices for Cell 8.

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged multiple seasons with 10+ RPG and were named to the All-NBA team. They’re easy answers to Cell 9.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed August 28 NBA Immaculate Grid

