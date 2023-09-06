Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Which Celtics and Mavs players won more than 55 games in a season? NBA Hoopsgrid answers for September 6

Which Celtics and Mavs players won more than 55 games in a season? NBA Hoopsgrid answers for September 6

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified Sep 06, 2023 03:42 GMT
Which Celtics and Mavs players won more than 55 games in a season? NBA Hoopsgrid answers for September 6
Which Celtics and Mavs players won more than 55 games in a season? NBA Hoopsgrid answers for September 6

NBA HoopGrids has released its latest grid challenge for today (Sept. 6).

The daily NBA-themed grid challenges have been keeping basketball fans entertained throughout the grueling offseason. With a new grid being dropped each day, fans can need some help with solving one or two grid squares on some days.

On that note, here’s a breakdown of the clues for today’s Hoop Grid:-

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and has won 55+ games in a single season.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and has won 55+ games in a single season.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has been a teammate of Kyrie Irving and has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has been a teammate of Kyrie Irving and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has been a teammate of Kyrie Irving and has won 55+ games in a single season.

Today’s full Hoop Grid is as follows:

For today's Hoop Grid, we will be providing answers to grid squares 3 and 6. These involve which Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks players have won 55+ games in a single season.

Four-time All-Star forward Jayson Tatum plays for the Boston Celtics and has won 55+ games in a single season. Meanwhile, Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki played for Dallas and won 55+ games in a single season.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Hoop Grid:

NBA Hoopsgrid answers for September 6
NBA Hoopsgrid answers for September 6

More NBA HoopGrids answers for September 6

Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Jason Kidd
Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Jason Kidd

Multiple players have played for the Boston Celtics and have won 55+ games in a single season. The list includes Kyrie Irving, John Havlicek, Brian Scalabrine, Jeff Green and Bill Walton.

Similarly, many players have suited up for the Dallas Mavericks and won 55+ games in a single season. Shawn Marion, DeShawn Stevenson, Brendan Haywood, Caron Butler and Jason Kidd are part of this list.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Why Does The NBA Hate The Next Usain Bolt?! And Who Is He??!

Quick Links

Edited by Anantaajith Raghuraman
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...