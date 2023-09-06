Which Celtics and Mavs players won more than 55 games in a season? NBA Hoopsgrid answers for September 6

NBA HoopGrids has released its latest grid challenge for today (Sept. 6).

The daily NBA-themed grid challenges have been keeping basketball fans entertained throughout the grueling offseason. With a new grid being dropped each day, fans can need some help with solving one or two grid squares on some days.

On that note, here’s a breakdown of the clues for today’s Hoop Grid:-

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and has won 55+ games in a single season.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and has won 55+ games in a single season.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has been a teammate of Kyrie Irving and has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has been a teammate of Kyrie Irving and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has been a teammate of Kyrie Irving and has won 55+ games in a single season.

Today’s full Hoop Grid is as follows:

For today's Hoop Grid, we will be providing answers to grid squares 3 and 6. These involve which Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks players have won 55+ games in a single season.

Four-time All-Star forward Jayson Tatum plays for the Boston Celtics and has won 55+ games in a single season. Meanwhile, Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki played for Dallas and won 55+ games in a single season.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Hoop Grid:

NBA Hoopsgrid answers for September 6

More NBA HoopGrids answers for September 6

Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Jason Kidd

Multiple players have played for the Boston Celtics and have won 55+ games in a single season. The list includes Kyrie Irving, John Havlicek, Brian Scalabrine, Jeff Green and Bill Walton.

Similarly, many players have suited up for the Dallas Mavericks and won 55+ games in a single season. Shawn Marion, DeShawn Stevenson, Brendan Haywood, Caron Butler and Jason Kidd are part of this list.