Which Celtics players also played for Hawks and 76ers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 30

The 68th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the offseason still ongoing, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell right with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 3 - A player who had stints with the Celtics and OKC Thunder

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and Hawks

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Suns and 76ers

Cell 6 - A player who had stints with the Suns and Thunder

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 9 - A player who had stints with the Grizzlies and OKC Thunder

Answers to the September 30 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Jordan Crawford, Kenny Anderson, Bimbo Coles, Mike Muscala, Antoine Walker and Evan Turner. They all played for the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.

Bruce Bowen, Dana Barros, Tony Battie, Amir Johnson, Greg Monroe, Brian Shaw and Nik Stauskas are Cell 2 answers. They suited up for the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

Vitaly Potapenko, Kendrick Perkins, Gary Payton, Xavier McDaniel, Dennis Johnson and Delonte West fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid. They once donned the Celtics and OKC Thunder jerseys.

Cell 4 could be Alex Len, Vince Carter, Boris Diaw, Tony Delk, Jim Jackson, Joe Johnson and Damion Lee. They played for the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks.

Jeff Hornacek, Daniel House Jr., Gordon Giricek, JaVale McGee, De’Anthony Melton and Jason Richardson are Cell 5 answers. They suited up for the Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.

Expand Tweet

Paul Westphal, Dario Saric, Kevin Durant, Maurice Lucas, Gar Heard, Abdel Nader and Markieff Morris played for the Suns and OKC Thunder. Any of them fit well in Cell 6 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 7 could be Solomon Hill, Mike Bibby, Josh Davis, Acie Law, Chandler Parsons, Lance Stephenson and Tyler Zeller. They all played stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

George Lynch, Danny Green, Kwame Brown, Antonio Daniels, Anthony Tolliver, Brian Skinner and Shelvin Mack are Cell 8 answers. They suited up for the Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers.

Chris King, Eddie Gill, Steven Adams, Ronnie Brewer, Earl Watson, Jeff Green and Moochie Norris fit well in Cell 9. They played for the Grizzlies and OKC Thunder.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed September 30 NBA Immaculate Grid