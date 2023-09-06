Which Celtics players played for the Thunder and the Cavs? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 6

The NBA offseason has been a drag for many fans. However, NBA HoopGrids has been doing its best to keep fans entertained with its daily NBA-themed grid challenges. Many fans have been completing the entire grid each day. However, some days, fans can need some help with solving one or two grid squares.

So, on that note, let’s take a look at the clues for today’s Hoop Grid:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the OKC Thunder.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and has won 55+ games in a single season.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and the OKC Thunder.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and has won 55+ games in a single season.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has been a teammate of Kyrie Irving and has played for the OKC Thunder.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has been a teammate of Kyrie Irving and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has been a teammate of Kyrie Irving and has won 55+ games in a single season.

Today’s full Hoop Grid is as follows:

For today's Hoop Grid, we will be providing answers to grid squares 1 and 2, regarding which Boston Celtics players have played for the OKC Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Five-time All-Star big man Al Horford has played for the Celtics and the Thunder. Horford has had two stints in Boston from 2016 to 2019 and from 2021 to the present. In between, he also played one season in OKC (2020-21).

Meanwhile, eight-time All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has played for the Celtics and the Cavaliers. After being selected No. 1 by Cleveland in the 2011 NBA draft, Irving played his first six seasons with the Cavs from 2011 to 2017. Irving later played two seasons in Boston from 2017 to 2019.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Hoop Grid:

NBA HoopGrids answers for September 6

More NBA HoopGrids answers for September 6

Former Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Rajon Rondo

Other players who have played for the Boston Celtics and the OKC Thunder include Nenad Krstic, Sam Vincent, Kendrick Perkins, Jeff Green and Nate Robinson.

Meanwhile, Jae Crowder, Tristan Thompson, Sebastian Telfair, Rajon Rondo and Luke Kornet have all suited up for the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.