Which city is hosting NBA All-Star 2025? Venue & more explored

The 2025 NBA All-Star game could reportedly be heading to the Bay Area.

According to The Atheltic's Shams Charania, the game could take place at the Chase Center, with the NBA "nearing plans" for the same. If this is the case, it would mark the first instance of the All-Star game taking place in San Francisco since 2000.

As originally reported by SFGate, the Golden State Warriors have previously hosted the All-Star game on two occasions. However, neither of them took place in San Francisco.

"The 1967 game was held at the Cow Palace, which is one block south of SF in Daly City, and the 2000 game was held at Oakland Arena," the report said.

San Francisco could prove to be the perfect location for the All-Star game. With great weather, picturesque beaches, and a thriving tech scene, the game could attract tourists and boost the event's attendance.

The Warriors are also predicted to be one of the best teams in the NBA for a few more seasons before their core reaches the end of their careersy. As such, the draw of heading to the Bay Area and potentially seeing Steph Curry in one of his final All-Star games could be too much for most fans to resist.

Which players could be named as an NBA All-Star in 2024?

Before we can truly begin to focus on the 2025 All-Star event, we should stay focused on the upcoming season. That means looking at the players who could potentially make an All-Star appearance during the 2024 season.

That said, here's a way too early All-Star prediction.

Eastern Conference

Damian Lillard

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Joel Embiid

Tyrese Haliburton

Bam Adebayo

Jimmy Butler

Paolo Banchero

Julius Randle

DeMar DeRozan

Donovan Mitchell

Trae Young

Western Conference

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Anthony Davis

Devin Booker

Nikola Jokic

Anthony Edwards

Luka Doncic

Steph Curry

Kyrie Irving

Zion Williamson

Bradley Beal

Of course, these predictions are subject to change. The new NBA season is yet to get underway, and there are always some surprise breakout stars who take another step in their development. The NBA's overall skill level is growing, and the number of elite players appears to rise year-on-year.

So, the question is, how far off will these predictions be? And how similar will the 2025 All-Star team look compared to the one we will witness early in 2024?

The league is fluid. Player's stock ebbs and flows, and their success is largely contingent on the teammates they have around them.

Nevertheless, All-Star games are a chance to celebrate the league's elite talent on its payroll. It's about having fun and enjoying a weekend of fun-filled activities from our favorite players, both on the court and in attendance.