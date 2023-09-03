Which Cleveland Cavaliers stars have played for Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 3

The latest edition of the NBA Hoop Grids has been dropped. Time anew to fill up the slots and find the right answers. We’ll be trying to find a solution to this puzzle.

Here’ a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 3 NBAHoopGrids

Cell 1 – Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 2 – Player who played for the Pistons and the Chicago Bulls

Cell 3 – Player who played for the Pistons and averaged 9+ assist per game in a season

Cell 4 – Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers

Cell 5 – Player who played for the Warriors and the Bulls

Cell 6 – Player who played for the Warriors and averaged 9+ assists per game in a season

Cell 7 – Player who played for the Philadephia 76ers and Cavaliers

Cell 8 – Player who played for the Sixers and Bulls

Cell 9 – Player who played for the Sixers and averaged 9+ assists per game in a season

Answers to the September 3 NBAHoopGrids

Defensive specialist Ben Wallace is a solid answer for Cell 1. ‘Big Ben’ played with the Pistons for six years, from 2000 to 2006, helping Detroit to win the NBA title in 2004. After a two-year stop in Chicago after, Wallace moved to Cleveland where he stayed for another two years.

Other possible answers for this cell are Bill Laimbeer, who played his first two NBA seasons in Cleveland; Andre Drummond, Derrick Rose, Scot Pollard, and Bob Sura.

Dennis Rodman is surely fitting for Cell 2. ‘The Worm’ made a name for himself as a defensive and rebounding specialist with the Pistons in his first seven seasons in the NBA. He is a member of the back-to-back NBA champions Pistons (1989 and 1990). After two seasons in San Antonio, Rodman teamed up with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in Chicago to win a three-peat from 1996 to 98.

Drummond, Wallace, Rose, DJ Augustin and Mike James could also be possible answers to this cell.

Detroit legend Isiah Thomas without a doubt fits like a glove for Cell 3. A two-time NBA champion with the Pistons, Thomas averaged more than nine assists in six of his 13 seasons in the Association. He finished his career with a 9.3-assist average and the team’s all-time leader in dimes with 9,061.

For Cell 4, Anderson Varejao is a good answer. The Brazilian big man spent 13 of his 15 seasons in the NBA with the Cavaliers, helping the team reach the finals in 2015. He played for two seasons (2016-17) with the Warriors, who incidentally beat his Cleveland squad in the 2015 finals.

Antawn Jamison is also another possible answer for this cell. He played his first five years in Golden State then had a three-year stint in Cleveland from 2010 to 2012. Basketball Hall-of-Famer Nate Thurmond is another player suitable for the cell.

For Cell 5, Nate Robinson is a possible answer, having played a season each for Chicago and Golden State.

Clifford Ray, however, could be a better answer. The big man played for four seasons in Chicago (1971-74) and then the following year helped Golden State win the NBA title.

Tim Hardaway is a solid fit for Cell 6, having averaged more the nine assists a game for four of his six seasons in Golden State. In fact, for back-to-back seasons in 1992 and 93 he averaged more than 10 assists a game.

Another gem of an answer here is Eric ‘Sleepy’ Floyd, who had three straight 9+ assist per games seasons at Golden State from 1986 to 88.

For Cell 7, three-point specialist Danny Green can be considered. He played his first year with Cleveland in 2009 and played eight games with the Cavaliers last season. In the 2020 and 2021 NBA seasons he was with the Sixers.

Larry Hughes, though, could be a more solid pick here, having helped the Cavaliers reach the 2007 NBA Finals. He was with Philadelphia in his first two years in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler stands out for Cell 8, having made a difference for both Chicago and Philadelphia. In six seasons with the Bulls, he steadily established himself as a bona-fide league star. Then for one season (2018-19) he made a stop in Philadelphia and helped the Sixers reach the Eastern semifinals.

Elton Brand is another possible answer here. He played for Chicago (1999 and 2000) in his first two years in the league and four seasons with Philadelphia (2008-11). He is currently the general manager of the Sixers.

For Cell 9, one should not look too far to come up with James Harden. In his two seasons so far with Philadelphia, ‘The Beard’ has averaged over 10 dimes per game.

Maurice Cheeks also falls inside this as he averaged 9.2 assists per game in the 1985-86 season.

Here’s the filled-out NBAHoopsGrid:

We can consider this the solution.

