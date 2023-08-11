Which Clippers player has also played for the Pistons? NBA Immaculate Grid Answers August 11

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid puzzle for August 11 has been released. Today is the 18th version of the perplexing test that basketball fans have tried to solve.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

The August 11 Immaculate Grid

Clues for the August 11 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and LA Clippers

Cell 3 - Player with 10+ rebounds in a season who played for the Lakers

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers

Cell 6 - Player with 10+ rebounds in a season who played for the Blazers

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and LA Clippers

Cell 9 - Player with 10+ rebounds in a season who played for the Pistons

Allen Iverson will be a popular choice for Cell 7 among diehard basketball fans. “The Answer,” in the latter stages of his career, had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.

Luke Kennard and Tayshaun Prince are potential answers here. Kennard entered the NBA playing for the Detroit Pistons. He was with the Grizzlies last season.

Meanwhile, Prince was a big part of the Pistons’ championship-contending teams in the early 2000s. He later played for the Grizzlies in his career.

Blake Griffin is likely the most popular Cell 8 answer. The high-flying forward was the face of “Lob City” before he played for the Pistons.

Corey Maggette was a solid player for the Clippers in the 2000s who played his last season with the Detroit Pistons. He is an excellent choice for Cell 8.

Cell 8 could also be Chauncey Billups. “Mr. Big Shot” won the NBA Finals MVP in 2004 and also played for the LA Clippers.

Bill Laimbeer and Greg Monroe are superb answers for Cell 9. They hit at least 10 rebounds in a season and also played for the Motor City team.

Andre Drummond might be the choice for fans here. Drummond is a four-time rebounding champ. He played for the Detroit Pistons during each of those years.

Here's the filled-out August 11 Immmaculate Grid:

The completed August 11 Immaculate Grid

