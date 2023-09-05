Which Clippers players played for the Pelicans and Wizards? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 5

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 43rd puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 5 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Miami Heat and LA Clippers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Heat and Thunder

Cell 3 - Player with 5+ APG in a season while playing for the Heat

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Clippers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Pelicans and Thunder

Cell 6 - Player with 5+ APG in a season while playing for the Pelicans

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Clippers

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Wizards and Thunder

Cell 9 - Player with 5+ APG in a season while playing for the Wizards

Answers to the September 5 NBA Immaculate Grid

Answers to Cells 1-3 are here.

J.J. Redick, Baron Davis, Eric Gordon and Chris Paul are popular answers for Cell 4 of the NBA Immaculate Grid. They played for the Pelicans and the Clippers in their respective careers. Kenny Anderson, Chris Kaman and Willie Green are also options here.

For Cell 5, Kendrick Perkins, Nate Robinson, Darius Miller and Derrick Favors are excellent choices for Cell 5. They played for the New Orleans Pelicans and OKC Thunder in their careers.

Tyreke Evans averaged 5+ APG in three seasons for the Pelicans. He fits well in Cell 6. Jrue Holiday, Jarrett Jack, Darren Collison and Rajon Rondo are also options here.

Cell 7 could be Shaun Livingston, Montrezl Harrell, Moses Malone, Andre Miller and Austin Rivers. They all played for the Clippers and the Washington Wizards.

In Malone’s case, he played for the Buffalo Braves, which later became the San Diego Clippers before the team moved to Los Angeles in 1984. “The Chairman of the Boards” played just two games for the Clippers before he was traded to the Houston Rockets. He also spent a few seasons in Washington when the team was called the Bullets.

Calvin Booth, Antonio Daniels, Taj Gibson, Rashard Lewis and Russell Westbrook fit best in Cell 8. They all played for the OKC Thunder and Washington Wizards.

John Wall, Bradley Beal, Gilbert Arenas, Chris Webber, Michael Adams and even Michael Jordan averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Wizards. They’re great answers for Cell 9.

Here's the filled-put NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed September 5 NBA Immaculate Grid

