Which former teammates of Magic Johnson played in the 1990s and ranked top-30 in points in a season? NBA HoopGrids answers for October 2

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still starting training camp, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here is today’s grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Clues to the October 2 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers

Cell 2 - A player who played for the Celtics in the 1990s

Cell 3 - A player who played for the Celtics and ranked top-30 in points in a season

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers

Cell 5 - A player who played for the Bulls in the 1990s

Cell 6 - A player who played for the Bulls and ranked top-30 in points in a season

Cell 7 - A former teammate of Magic Johnson who played for the LA Lakers

Cell 8 - A former teammate of Johnson who also played in the 1990s

Cell 9 - A former teammate of Magic Johnson who also ranked top-30 in points in a season

Answers to the October 2 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could have Mike Muscala, Vander Blue, Travis Knight, Brandon Bass, Mel Counts, Rick Fox and Rajon Rondo as answers. They all played for the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers.

Dominique Wilkins, Kenny Anderson, Pervis Ellison, Antoine Walker, Marty Conlon, Dee Brown and Bimbo Coles are Cell 2 answers. They played in the 1990s and also for the Celtics.

Dave Cowens, Scott Wedman, Dana Barros, Ricky Davis, Paul Westphal, Bill Sharman and Joe Johnson were top 30 in points in a season. They also suited up for the Celtics, making them fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Cell 4 could have Vladimir Radmanovic, Cazzie Russell, Corie Blount, Luol Deng, Jim King, Lindsey Hunter and Jannero Pargo as answers. They all played for the Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers.

Chuck Nevitt, Cliff Levingston, Kornel David, Greg Foster, Elton Brand, Bob Hansen and Rodney McCray played for the Bulls and in the 1990s. They are Cell 5 answers.

Jamal Crawford, Mike James, Jalen Rose, Ben Gordon, Jerry Sloan, Dwyane Wade and Eddy Curry were top 30 in points in a season. They also played for the Bulls, making them fit well in Cell 6 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Cell 7 could have Kurt Rambis, Billy Thompson, Elden Campbell, Brad Holland, Spencer Haywood, Mychal Thompson and Frank Brickowski as answers. They were former teammates of LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Expand Tweet

Sam Perkins, Sedale Threatt, Cedric Ceballos, Nick Van Exel, Vlade Divac and Eddie Jones played in the 1990s and were former teammates of Johnson. Cell 8 fits them best.

Norm Nixon, Jamaal Wilkes, Orlando Woolridge, Tony Campbell, Bob McAdoo, James Worthy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are Cell 9 answers. They once played alongside Magic Johnson and were top-30 in the NBA in points in a season.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

Here's the completed October 2 NBA HoopGrids