Which Grizzlies players played for the Wizards and Raptors? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 29

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 36th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 29 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Rockets and Golden State Warriors

Cell 3 - Player who had stints with the Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Hawks

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Wizards and Warriors

Cell 6 - Player who had stints with the Wizards and Grizzlies

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Hawks

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Raptors and Warriors

Cell 9 - Player who had stints with the Raptors and Grizzlies

Answers to the August 29 NBA Immaculate Grid

Answers to Cells 1-3 are here.

Dwight Howard, Kirk Hinrich, Jerry Stackhouse, Mike Bibby and Rasheed Wallace are the best fits for Cell 4. All donned the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks jerseys in their respective NBA careers.

For Cell 5, Gilbert Arenas, Steve Blake, Antawn Jamison, Shaun Livingston and Muggsy Bogues are excellent choices. They played for the Wizards and the Warriors before they retired from basketball.

Jeff Green, the journeyman extraordinaire is no surprise answer for Cell 6. He has played for 11 teams, two seasons of which were with the Memphis Grizzlies and one with the Wizards. Mike Miller, Delon Wright, Anthony Peeler, Cherokee Parks and Felipe Lopez are options here.

Vince Carter is the popular choice for Cell 7. He became a superstar with the Toronto Raptors before playing for the Atlanta Hawks in the later part of his career. Khris Humphries, Jose Calderon, Marco Belinelli and Tracy McGrady also fit here well.

For Cell 8, Leandro Barbosa, Jarrett Jack, Donyell Marshall, Jermaine O’Neal and Otto Porter Jr. are great choices. They all have Raptors-Warriors connections.

Yuta Watanabe, Damon Stoudamire, C.J. Miles, Danny Green and Marc Gasol are best fits for Cell 9 in the NBA Immaculate Grid. They had stints with the Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.

Watanabe, who’s playing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Japan, began his first two seasons in the league with the Grizzlies. Following his stay with the Grizzlies, he also spent two more years with the Toronto Raptors.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed August 29 NBA Immaculate Grid

