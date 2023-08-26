Which Grizzlies stars played for the Hornets and played in 82 games in a season? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 26

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

Clues to the August 26 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets

Cell 2 - Player who played all 82 games in a season and also played for the Grizzlies

Cell 3 - Player who was top-30 in three-pointers in a season and also played for the Grizzlies

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the LA Clippers and Charlotte Hornets

Cell 5 - Player who played all 82 games in a season and also played for the Clippers

Cell 6 - Player who was top 30 in three-pointers and also played for the Clippers

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets

Cell 8 - Player who played all 82 games in a season and also played for the Blazers

Cell - 9 Player who was top 30 in three-pointers and also played for the Blazers

Answers to the August 26 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

For Cell 1, Tyrus Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Xavier Sneed are great answers. They once played for the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies.

Mike Miller, Blue Edwards, Roy Rogers and Pau Gasol are superb choices for Cell 2. They donned the Grizzlies jersey in their careers and also played all 82 games in one season. Edwards and Rogers did it when the team was still based in Vancouver.

Desmond Bane is likely the easy answer in Cell 3. He plays for the Grizzlies and was a top-30 three-pointer in the NBA for a single season. James Posey may not ring a bell to many, but he also accomplished the same feat and also played for the Grizzlies.

For Cell 4, Baron Davis, Corey Maggette, Nic Batum and Mason Plumlee are solid choices. They had a chance to play for the Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers in their careers.

James Donaldson, Tobias Harris, Randy Smith, Loy Vaught, Bo Outlaw and Darrick Martin played 82 games in a season and also donned the Clippers jersey. They’re suited best for Cell 5.

Paul George is an easy answer for Cell 6. He is one of the Clippers’ current superstars and was a top 30 three-pointer in the NBA in a season. Randy Foye is a not-so-obvious choice here. The journeyman accomplished the same feat and also played for the Clippers.

Gerald Wallace and Jamaal Magloire both played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets in their careers. They’re great answers for Cell 7.

Bob Gross, Kevin Duckworth, Johnny Davis, Tom Owens, Kenny Carr and Mychal Thompson used to play for the Portland Trail Blazers. They also played all 82 games in a single season in Portland, making them superb choices for Cell 8.

Jim Paxson, Damon Stoudamire, CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard were top 30 three-pointers in the NBA and also played for the Blazers. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 26 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

