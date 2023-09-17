Which Heat players have played for Grizzlies and averaged 5+ APG? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 17

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released with its ongoing challenge for players who want to test out how deep their knowledge of the league's history is.

Here is a look at the NBA Immaculate Grid for Sept. 17:

Clues for Grids 7 and 9 on Sept. 17 NBA Immaculate Grid

Grid 7 looks at an NBA player who played for both the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies. For this grid, the answers can either be Mario Chalmers or Shane Battier.

Chalmers played eight seasons with the Heat before playing two seasons with the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Battier played six seasons with the Grizzlies and three with the Heat.

Grid 9, on the other hand, looks at an NBA player who averaged 5+ assists per game, and who also played for the Memphis Grizzlies. For this grid, answers can either be Jason Williams or Mike Conley.

Williams averaged 5+ apg for four seasons with the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Conley averaged 5+ apg for nine seasons with the Grizzlies.

Answers for the rest of the grid on Sept. 17 NBA Immaculate Grid

Grid 1 - NBA player who played for both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler or Dewayne Dedmon.

Butler played one season with the Sixers and four seasons with the Heat. Dedmon played two seasons with the 76ers and three with the Heat.

Grid 2 - NBA player who played for both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle or Dorell Wright.

Thybulle played four seasons with the 76ers and one with the Trail Blazers. Wright, on the other hand, played one season with the Sixers and two with the Trail Blazers.

Grid 3 - NBA player who averaged 5+ assists per game and also played for the Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons or Allen Iverson.

Simmons averaged 5+ apg for four seasons with the Sixers, while Iverson averaged the stat line for eight seasons with the same team.

Grid 4 - NBA player who played for both the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat: Victor Oladipo or Danny Granger.

Oladipo played four seasons with the Pacers and three with the Heat. Granger played nine seasons with the Pacers and one with the Heat.

Grid 5 - NBA player who played for both the Indiana Pacers and the Portland Trail Blazers: Dale Davis or Jermaine O'Neal.

Davis played 10 seasons with the Pacers and four with the Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, O'Neal played four seasons with the Trail Blazers and eight with the Pacers.

Grid 6 - NBA player who averaged 5+ assists per game and also played for the Indiana Pacers: Mark Jackson or Tyrese Haliburton.

Jackson averaged 5+ apg for six seasons with the Pacers, while Haliburton got that stat line for two seasons with the same team.

Grid 8 - NBA player who played for both the Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers: Zach Randolph or Damon Stoudamire.

Randolph played six seasons with the Trail Blazers and eight seasons with the Grizzlies. Stoudamire played eight seasons with the Trail Blazers and three seasons with the Grizzlies.

Filled-out Sept. 17 NBA Immaculate Grid

Here is the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid for Sept. 17:

NBA Immaculate Grid Sept. 17

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid saw some of the best players and underrated point guards to have played in the league.