Which Hornets players also played for the Mavericks and Nuggets? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 24

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here is a look at the latest grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 3 - Player who had stints with the Mavericks and Sacramento Kings

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Denver Nuggets and Hornets

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Nuggets and Spurs

Cell 6 - Player who had stints with the Nuggets and Kings

Cell 7 - Player with 10+ seasons in the NBA who also played for the Hornets

Cell 8 - Player with 10+ seasons in the NBA who also played for the Spurs

Cell 9 - Player with 10+ seasons in the NBA who also played for the Kings

Answers to the September 24 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be DeSagana Diop, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Isaiah Thomas, Johnny Newman and Aaron Harrison. They all played for the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

Cell 2 could be DeJuan Blair, Doug McDermott, Uwe Blab, Dale Ellis, David Lee, Kurt Thomas and Avery Johnson. They once suited up for the Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

Players with Kings-Mavericks connections include James Johnson, Yogi Ferrell, Justin Jackson, Anthony Johnson, Ryan Hollins and Corey Brewer. Any of them fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Cell 4 could be Noah Vonleh, Anthony Mason, Eric Williams, Raymond Felton and Troy Daniels. They all played for the Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets.

Andre Miller, Bryn Forbes, Antonio McDyess, Greg Anderson, Alonzo Gee and Nick Van Exel are Cell 5 answers. They suited up for the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.

Players with Kings-Nuggets connections include Kosta Koufos, Bobby Jackson, Trey Lyles, Shelden Williams and Jon Barry. Any of them fit well in Cell 6 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Cell 7 could be Ramon Sessions, Dell Curry, Tyson Chandler, Derek Anderson and Spencer Hawes. They played for 10+ seasons in the NBA including stints with the Charlotte Hornets.

Malik Rose, Matt Bonner, Frank Brickowski, Felton Spencer, Danny Ferry, Sean Marks and Rod Strickland. They had 10+ seasons in the NBA including stints with the San Antonio Spurs.

Players with 10+ NBA seasons who also suited up for the Sacramento Kings include Chuck Hayes, Brad Miller, Wayman Tisdale and Guy Rodgers. Any of them fit well in Cell 9.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Here's the completed September 24 NBA HoopGrids