Which Hornets players also played for Pistons and Jazz? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 2

The 70th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the training camp just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to tip-off.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Blazers and Utah Jazz

Cell 3 - A player who was selected to an All-NBA team while suiting up for the Blazers

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Pistons

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Bucks and Jazz

Cell 6 - A player who was selected to an All-NBA team while suiting up for the Bucks

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Hornets and Utah Jazz

Cell 9 - A player who was selected to an All-NBA team while suiting up for the Hornets

Answers to the October 2 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Tony Snell, Roy Hamilton, Jerami Grant, Aaron McKie, Kevin Knox and Lionel Hollins. They all played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.

Earl Watson, Ollie Johnson, Mo Williams, Shaquille Harrison, Enes Freedom and Kris Dunn are Cell 2 answers of the NBA Immaculate Grid. They had stints with the Blazers and Utah Jazz.

Jim Paxson, Damian Lillard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Clyde Drexler, Brandon Roy and Bill Walton were selected to an All-NBA team while playing for the Blazers. Any of them fit well in Cell 3.

Cell 4 could be Alvin Robertson, Jodie Meeks, Khris Middleton, Ricky Pierce, Zaza Pachulia, Greg Monroe and Ish Smith. They all played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons.

Adrian Dantley, Paul Grant, Tony Brown, Jae Crowder, George Hill and Richard Jefferson and Cell 5 answers. They suited up for the Bucks and Utah Jazz.

Sidney Moncrief, Marques Johnson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ray Allen, Michael Redd, Andrew Bogut and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are Cell 6 answers. They were selected to All-NBA teams while playing for the Bucks

Cell 7 could be Kwame Brown, Tony Delk, Stacey Augmon, Ben Gordon, Sidney Lowe, Nazr Mohammed, Mason Plumlee and Christian Wood. They all suited up for the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons.

Raja Bell, Tom Chambers, Dell Curry, Boris Diaw, Gordon Hayward and Marvin Williams played for the Hornets and Utah Jazz. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Anthony Mason, Eddie Jones, Kemba Walker, Larry Johnson, Glen Rice and Al Jefferson are Cell 9 answers. They were selected to All-NBA teams while suiting up for the Charlotte Hornets.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed October 2 NBA Immaculate Grid