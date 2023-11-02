Which illness did Bob Knight have? Shedding light on ailments legendary coach suffered with

Even when someone shows up to work and does it diligently, one only knows half of the story, which was the case with legendary coach Bob Knight. The Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball coach reportedly died yesterday at 83, as per Yahoo! Entertainment's Afouda Bamidele.

According to the Yahoo! Entertainment article, the Indiana Hoosiers' coach had dementia, Alzheimer's disease and shaky health. Following his birthday last October 25, his death came a few weeks after turning 83 years old.

Despite his passing, Knight is still remembered as one of the best in coaching. As the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball team, Knight won more than three NCAA Division I championships and made the Final Four five times careerwise.

Additionally, he has also won the Big Ten championship 11 times with the Indiana Hoosiers. Throughout his career, he has a record of 902 wins and 371 losses. Knight's track record speaks for itself, as he has won 20 or more games in a season 29 times, as per ESPN. He was later inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.

A look at Bob Knight's ailments

Battling dementia, Alzheimer's disease and shaky health wasn't effortless for Knight. He was a strong individual for going through all of it over the past few years. The battles that he went through also included hospitalization for pneumonia.

Despite that, WDRB's Rick Bozich reported that the Hall of Fame coach still managed to show up at a reunion of his former players in the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall back on Feb. 8, 2020.

Moreover, his family released a statement following his death, as per Yahoo! Entertainment's Afouda Bamidele.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy. Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored."

"We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever, as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach and Friend."

From his passing, the basketball world joins in mourning one of the most renowned coaches for the success that he has put forth. Additionally, one of the Golden State Warriors coaches, Steve Kerr, recalled the first time he met Bob Knight, as per ESPN.

The four-time NBA champion coach remembered how he found Knight terrifying following his unique words of encouragement before a FIBA World Championship game in 1986.