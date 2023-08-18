Which Jazz stars played for the Celtics and the Grizzlies? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 18

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released, marking the 50th day fans have been trying to get the right answers to all nine cells.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 18 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz

Cell 2 - A top-10 draft pick who also played for the Celtics

Cell 3 - Player with zero three-point attempts in a season who played for the Celtics

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz

Cell 5 - A top-10 draft pick who also played for the Grizzlies

Cell 6 - Player with zero three-point attempts in a season who also played for the Grizzlies

Cell 7 - Former teammate of Dwight Howard who played for the Utah Jazz

Cell 8 - Former teammate of Dwight Howard who was also a top 10 draft pick

Cell 9 Former teammate of Howard with zero three-point attempts in a season

Answers to the August 18 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

For Cell 1, Al Jefferson, Kelly Olynyk and Gordon Hayward are popular answers. They all had stints with the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz.

Current Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is an obvious answer for Cell 2. He was the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Jaylen Brown and Larry Bird are also great choices here.

Kevin McHale is an easy answer for Cell 3. He played his entire career with the Celtics and had multiple seasons where he didn’t attempt one three-pointer. Robert Parish is also a superb choice here. The “Chief” played 21 seasons in the NBA, including 14 in Boston, and didn’t shoot from behind the arc once.

Cell 4 is a nice fit for Mike Conley. The point guard spent 12 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing with the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gay is another option here as he also played for the Grizzlies and the Jazz.

Ja Morant is the most popular answer for Cell 5. He was the No.2 pick in the 2019 draft. Bryant Reeves, Shareef-Abdul Rahim, Mike Bibby, Stromile Swift, Shane Battier and Jaren Jackson Jr. have also been drafted by the Grizzlies in the top 10.

Steven Adams did not attempt a single-three-pointer last season for the Grizzlies, making him an easy answer for Cell 6. Hamed Haddaddi, who played the majority of his career in Memphis, attempted just five three-pointers in total. He had multiple seasons where he didn’t shoot a single shot from deep.

Talen Horton-Tucker who was one of Dwight Howard's teammates with the LA Lakers also played for the Utah Jazz. He's a popular choice for Cell 7.

For Cell 8, Anthony Davis and LeBron James are easy answers. They were teammates with Howard in LA and former top-10 picks.

JaVale McGee, a former top-10 pick, is also an erstwhile teammate of Howard. He's a solid fit for Cell 9.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 18 NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

