Which Kings and Sixers stars have more than 5000 career assists? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 29

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 29 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 2 - Player with 15+ PPG in a season and played for the Cavaliers

Cell 3 - Player with 5,000+ career assists and also played for the Cavaliers

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 5 - Player with 15+ PPG in a season and played for the Kings

Cell 6 - Player with 5,000+ career assists and also played for the Kings

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 8 - Player with 15+ PPG in a season and played for the 76ers

Cell 9 - Player with 5,000+ career assists and also played for the 76ers

Answers to the August 29 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Answers to Cells 1-3 are here.

Trey Lyles, Beno Udrih, Rudy Gay and Lloyd Daniels played for the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs in their respective NBA careers. Cell 4 is where they suit best.

Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox averaged 15+ points last season for the Sacramento Kings. They’re easy answers for Cell 5. Tyreke Evans, when he won Rookie of the Year during the 2009-10 season, averaged 20.1 PPG. He never hit less than 15+ PPG in his first four seasons with the Kings.

Mike Bibby and Andre Miller once played for the Sacramento Kings and finished their careers with more than 5,000 assists. They’re excellent for Cell 6 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Before Bruce Bowen became a three-time champ with the San Antonio Spurs, he also played one season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s a great answer for Cell 7. Jonathan Simmons and David Wingate are excellent options as well.

Jeff Hornacek played close to two seasons with the 76ers and averaged 15+ PPG during that span. He’s suited for Cell 8. Julius Erving, Moses Malone and Charles Barkley are easy answers here.

Maurice Cheeks was a four-time All-Star with the 76ers and finished with 7,000+ career assists. He is an excellent choice for Cell 9. Jrue Holiday, the current Milwaukee Bucks star, played several seasons in Philly and currently has 5,868 dimes. He’s an option here as well.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 29 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

