Which Knicks players also played for the Grizzlies and Wizards? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 23

The 61st edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the offseason in full swing, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to begin.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell right with every single attempt. Failure to do so would mean the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Wizards and Sacramento Kings

Cell 3 - Player who made it to an All-NBA team with the Wizards

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Knicks

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Cavaliers and Kings

Cell 6 - Player who made it to an All-NBA team with the Cavaliers

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings

Cell 9 - Player who was selected to an All-NBA team with the Grizzlies

Answers to the September 23 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 can be Spencer Haywood, Hubert Davis, Al Harrington, Brandon Jennings, Bernard King and Earl Monroe. They all played for the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.

Drew Gooden, Pervis Ellison, Trevor Ariza, J.J. Hickson, Ty Lawson, Jabari Parker and Anthony Parker are Cell 2 answers. They suited up for the Wizards and Sacramento Kings.

Players who were selected to an All-NBA team with the Wizards include Rod Strickland, Bradley Beal, John Wall, Gilbert Arenas, Juwan Howard and Moses Malone. Any of them fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 4 could be Lee Nailon, J.R. Reid, Larry Robinson, Robin Lopez, Chris Mills, Larry Hughes and Derrick Rose. They all played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

Mateen Cleaves, Seth Curry, Matthew Dellavedova, Spencer Hawes, George Hill and Ryan Hollins are Cell 5 answers. They suited up for the Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings.

Players who were selected to an All-NBA team with the Cavaliers include Mark Price, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Brad Daugherty. Any of them fit well in Cell 6.

Cell 7 could be Wayne Selden, Dennis Scott, Gerald Wilkins, Beno Udrih, Joakim Noah, Moochie Norris and Justin Holiday. They all played for the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks.

Brian Skinner, Kosta Koufos, Brent Price, Otis Thorpe, Bonzi Wells, Delon Wright and Bobby Jackson suited up for the Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. Any one of them fit well in Cell 8.

Ja Morant, Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph are the only three players who were named to an All-NBA selection while playing for the Grizzlies. Cell 9 of the NBA Immaculate Grid is where they fit best.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed September 23 NBA Immaculate Grid