Which Knicks players played for the Pacers and the Bucks? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 17

Throughout the grueling offseason, NBA HoopGrids has been keeping basketball fans entertained with its daily NBA-themed grid challenges. With new grids being dropped daily, some days fans need assistance with completing the whole grid.

Here's a closer look at the clues for today’s Hoop Grid:

Grid 1: NBA player who has played for the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.

Grid 2: NBA player who has played for the Indiana Pacers and has averaged 5+ assists per game in a single season.

Grid 3: NBA player who has played for the Indiana Pacers and has played 5+ seasons with a single team.

Grid 4: NBA player who has played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks.

Grid 5: NBA player who has played for the Milwaukee Bucks and has averaged 5+ assists per game in a single season.

Grid 6: NBA player who has played for the Milwaukee Bucks and has played 5+ seasons with a single team.

Grid 7: NBA player who has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks.

Grid 8: NBA player who has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and has averaged 5+ assists per game in a single season.

Grid 9: NBA player who has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and has played 5+ seasons with a single team.

Today’s full Hoop Grid is as follows:

Taking a closer look at Grids 1 and 4: Which New York Knicks players have played for the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Former All-Star point guard Mark Jackson played for both the Knicks and the Pacers. Jackson had two stints with each franchise.

After being drafted No. 18 by New York in the 1987 NBA Draft, he played a total of seven seasons with the Knicks from 1987 to 1992 and from 2001 to 2002.

He also played six seasons with the Pacers from 1994 to 1996 and from 1997 to 2000.

NBA champion big man Bobby Portis has played for the Knicks and the Bucks in recent seasons. Portis played one season with New York in 2019-20 before signing with Milwaukee in 2020.

He has since played the last three seasons with the Bucks from 2020-2023, winning an NBA title with the franchise in 2021.

More NBA HoopGrids answers for August 17

Former New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley

Other players who have played for the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers include Jonathan Bender, Al Harrington, Doug McDermott, Wesley Matthews and Jarrett Jack.

Meanwhile, Michael Beasley, Tim Thomas, Anthony Mason, Ramon Sessions and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have all suited up for the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Hoop Grid:

NBA HoopGrids answers for August 17

