Which Lakers players have played for 76ers and averaged 5+ APG? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 12

The NBA Immaculate Grid has released its latest challenge, and it tests fans regarding their knowledge of the league's long and rich history.

Here's a look at the Sept. 12 Immaculate Grid:

Clues for Grids 5 and 8 on Sept. 12 NBA Immaculate Grid

Grid 5 refers to an NBA player who played for both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers. The options for this grid can either be Wilt Chamberlain or Dwight Howard.

Chamberlain played five seasons with the Lakers before heading to Philadelphia for four seasons with the 76ers. Meanwhile, Dwight Howard played three seasons with the Lakers and one season with the Sixers.

Grid 8, on the other hand, refers to an NBA player who played for the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged five assists per game in a season. This grid can be answered by either Jerry West or Lucius Allen.

West averaged 5.0 apg for 12 seasons with the Lakers, while Allen averaged 5.0 apg in one season in LA.

Answers for the rest of the grids on Sept. 12 NBA Immaculate Grid

Grid 1 - NBA player who played for both the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers: Danny Green or Mike Miller.

Green played two seasons with the Cavaliers and one season with the Grizzlies. Miller played seven seasons with the Grizzlies and one season with the Cavaliers.

Grid 2 - NBA player who played for both the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers: Pau Gasol or Javaris Crittenton.

Gasol spent his first seven seasons in the league with the Grizzlies before playing seven seasons with the Lakers. Crittenton played his first season in the NBA with the Lakers before joining the Grizzlies and competing in two seasons.

Grid 3 - NBA player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged 20+ points per game in a season: Mike Conley or Ja Morant.

Conley averaged 20+ points per game during the 2016-17 season with the Grizzlies. Ja Morant, on the other hand, has averaged 20+ points per game in a season twice so far in his career with the Grizzlies. Morant did it during the 2021-22 season (27.4 ppg) and the 2022-23 season (26.2 ppg).

Grid 4 - NBA player who played for both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers: Andre Miller and Kyle Korver.

Miller played three seasons with the Cavaliers and three seasons with the 76ers. Korver spent his first five seasons in the NBA with the Sixers before playing three seasons with the Cavaliers.

Grid 6 - NBA player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and averaged 20+ points per game in a season: Charles Barkley or Allen Iverson.

Barkley averaged 20+ points per game in five seasons played with the 76ers. Iverson averaged 20+ points per game in 12 seasons with the Sixers.

Grid 7 - NBA player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and averaged 5+ assists per game in a season: LeBron James or Mark Price.

James averaged 5+ assists per game in 11 seasons with the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, Mark Price has averaged 5+ assists per game in eight seasons with the Cavaliers.

Grid 9 - NBA player who averaged 20+ points per game and 5+ assists per game in a season: Oscar Robertson or Derrick Rose.

Robertson averaged 20+ points and 5+ assists per game in 10 seasons in the league. Rose averaged 20+ points and 5+ assists per game in three seasons in the NBA.

Filled-out Sept. 12 NBA Immaculate Grid

Here is the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid for Sept. 12:

NBA Immaculate Grid for Sept. 12

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has seen a number of iconic players who have left their respective marks and legacies on the league.