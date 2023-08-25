Which Lakers players played for the Heat and Bulls? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 25

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released. This is the 32nd puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 25 Immaculate Grid puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Raptors and Chicago Bulls

Cell 3 - Player selected to an All-NBA team while playing for the Raptors

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Bucks and Chicago Bulls

Cell 6 - Player selected to an All-NBA team while playing for the Bucks

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Miami Heat

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Lakers and Chicago Bulls

Cell - 9 Player selected to an All-NBA team while playing for the Lakers

Answers to the August 25 NBA Immaculate Grid

Kyle Lowry and Goran Dragic are obvious answers for Cell 1. They played for the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors in their careers. P.J. Tucker, Jermaine O’Neal, John Salley, Kevin Willis and Jason Kapono are also excellent options here.

For Cell 2, DeMar DeRozan is likely the popular choice. He was a longtime Raptor but has been playing for the Chicago Bulls over the last two seasons. John Lucas III, D.J. Augustin, Greg Foster and Jalen Rose also donned the Raptors and Bulls jerseys in their careers.

Six players have been selected to an All-NBA team while playing for the Toronto Raptors. Pascal Siakam, Chris Bosh, Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and Vince Carter are the options for Cell 3. Siakam, DeRozan and Carter were on that said team twice while in Toronto.

Ray Allen might be the name most basketball fans will remember playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. Others like Gary Payton, Michael Beasley, Jerry Stackhouse, Kurt Thomas and Anthony Mason are also superb fits for Cell 4.

Pau Gasol, Kyle Korver, Toni Kukoc, Jabari Parker, Tim Thomas, Scott Williams and John Salmons had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. Any of them will fit in nicely in Cell 5.

Oscar Robertson was named to an All-NBA team during the 1970-71 season with the Bucks. Others who accomplished the same feat while playing in Milwaukee are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Andrew Bogut, Terry Cummings, Vin Baker and Sidney Moncrief. They’re excellent choices for Cell 6.

LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal are the easy answers to Cell 7. They both had a big hand in leading the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers to championships. Lamar Odom, Smush Parker, Brian Grant, Kendrick Nunn, Markieff Morris, Trevor Ariza and A.C. Green also played for both teams in their careers.

For Cell 8, Alex Caruso might be a popular option. He left the Lakers to play for the Bulls in the summer of 2021. Tristan Thompson, Rajon Rondo, Dennis Rodman, Tyson Chandler, Andre Drummond and Shannon Brown also played for the Bulls and the Lakers.

Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Magic Johnson and Elgin Baylor are some of the LA Lakers players who were named to an All-NBA team. They’re great for Cell 9.

Here’s the filled-out Immaculate Grid:

The completed August 25 Immaculate Grid

