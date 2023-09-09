Which Lakers stars played for the Kings and the Knicks? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 9

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

Clues to the September 9 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 3 - Player who had stints with the Kings and Boston Celtics

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Lakers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Pistons and Bucks

Cell 6 - Player who had stints with the Pistons and Celtics

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and Lakers

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and Bucks

Cell 9 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and Celtics

Answers to the September 9 NBA HoopGrids

Darren Collison, Chucky Brown, Doug Collins and Vlade Divac all played for the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers. They’re excellent answers for Cell 1.

Desmond Mason, Calvin Booth, Samuel Dalembert and Donte DiVincenzo are a few who donned the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks jerseys. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

For Cell 3, Marcus Thornton, Tony Delk, Pervis Ellison and Isaiah Thomas are excellent answers. They all played for the Kings and Boston Celtics in their careers.

Cell 4 is where Jodie Meeks, Kwame Brown and Chucky Atkins fit best. They all played for the Detroit Pistons and Lakers. Dennis Rodman is likely the popular answer here. He was a two-time champ as a member of the “Bad Boys” before playing for the Lakers later in his career.

Expand Tweet

Joe Smith, Steve Blake, Beno Udrih and Brandon Jennings played for the Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks. They’re great answers for Cell 5.

Players who had stints with the Pistons and Celtics include Jonas Jerebko, Dana Barros, Rasheed Wallace and Theo Ratliff. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

Ronny Turiaf, Ramon Sessions, Jeremy Lin and Travis Knight are answers to Cell 7. They all played for the New York Knicks and Lakers.

Players with Knicks-Bucks connections include Anthony Mason, Kenyon Martin, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Chris Copeland and Langston Galloway. Cell 8 is where they fit best.

Cell 9 answers include Noah Vonleh, Courtney Lee, Walter McCarty, David Lee and Enes Freedom. They all played for the Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Here's the completed September 9 NBA HoopGrids