Which Lakers stars played for the Mavericks and the Bulls? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 27

The July 27 NBA Crossover Grid has been released. Today is the 29th day of fans trying to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

NBA Crossover Grid @CrossoverGrid



CrossoverGrid.com



Special Category: 8 APG Single Season



Special Category: Born outside of the US



Retweet or reply with your score! #CrossoverGrid twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/EO4IuwU5cG Day 29 NBA GridSpecial Category: 8 APG Single SeasonSpecial Category: Born outside of the USRetweet or reply with your score!

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues for the July 27 Crossover Grid

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 3 - Lakers player who averaged at least 8 APG in a season

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 6 - Warriors player who averaged at least 8 APG in a single season

Grid 7 - Player born outside of the US who played for the Chicago Bulls

Grid 8 - Player born outside of the US who played for the Dallas Mavericks

Grid 9 - Player born outside of the US who averaged at least 8 APG in a season

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 29

For Grid 1, Dennis Rodman and Alex Caruso are popular options. After “The Last Dance,” Rodman took his talents to Hollywood for a season 1998-99.

Caruso, on the other hand, had an opposite route. He spent his first four NBA seasons with the LA Lakers before he signed up with the Chicago Bulls.

Derek Harper and Wesley Matthews once played respectively for the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, making them possible answers for Grid 2. Harper spent more than a decade in Dallas before closing out his career with the Lakers following the 1998-99 season.

Matthews, meanwhile, has been shuttling back and forth between Milwaukee and Hollywood over the last four seasons. He played for the Bucks in three of the past four years.

For Grid 3, Earvin “Magic” Johnson is the most popular and easiest answer. The engine of the “Showtime Lakers” had 11 seasons where he had at least 8 APG. “Junior” was a four-time NBA single-season assists leader.

Here’s the completed July 27 Crossover Grid

The filled-out July 27 NBA Crossover Grid.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)