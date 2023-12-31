Which LeBron 21 sneakers was LeBron James wearing on his 39th birthday?

LeBron James celebrated his 39th birthday in style, donning the "New Age of Sport" Nike LeBron 21 sneakers, on Saturday. This edition of the LeBron 21s features an array of color gradients on the upper, reminiscent of the natural phenomenon known as the Aurora Borealis.

The design is further enhanced with purple accents on the tongue and heel, as well as a dark green finish at the heel, all resting on a gum sole that adds a touch of lifestyle-friendly flair inspired by LeBron James.

This special edition of the LeBron 21s showcased the perfect blend of performance and style, underscoring LeBron's enduring impact on and off the court.

In his 21st NBA season, LeBron's physical prowess and enduring athleticism continue to redefine what's achievable in professional basketball.

His relentless commitment to physical fitness, highlighted by a million-dollar annual investment, has not only sustained but elevated his peak performance throughout his illustrious career.

Having surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's historic scoring record earlier this year, LeBron continue to captivate and inspire fans worldwide with his longevity and aspirations.

LeBron James frustrated after getting denied a 3-pointer

LeBron James took to Instagram following the controversial end to the LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game, where his last-second shot was disputed by the referees, eventually leading to the Lakers' 108-106 loss.

Despite the referees ruling the shot as a 2-pointer, video evidence suggests that James' foot was clearly behind the 3-point line, sparking widespread debate and frustration among fans and players alike.

He posted on Instagram:

"Sooooooooooooooo!!!!! WTF. Helluva Happy Bday gift to me."

Despite the controversy, LeBron James' performance stood out, with 26 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. His impressive display on his 39th birthday further solidified his status as one of the premier players in the league, showcasing his enduring skill and impact on the court.

Despite James' notable performance, the Lakers' defeat moved them to 17-16 on the season, placing them ninth in the Western Conference. Their recent struggles, with a 3-7 record in their last 10 games, highlight the challenges they are facing as they aim to climb the standings and into the playoff positions.