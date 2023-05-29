Which LeBron James record is Jayson Tatum close to breaking?

This postseason, Jayson Tatum has managed to take his game to another level. His play has been so impressive that he is close to breaking a record set by LA Lakers star LeBron James.

On Monday night, Jayson Tatum has a chance to be part of multiple pieces in history. If the Boston Celtics are able to take down the Miami Heat, they'll be the first team in history to win a series after being down 3-0. Depending on how Tatum plays, he could set a personal record as well.

In the Celtics' Game 6 win over the Heat, Tatum finished with a stat line of 31 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. This was the seventh time this postseason that he had at least 30-10-5. Only LeBron James in 2018 was able to reach this mark as many times in one playoff run.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Jayson Tatum recorded his 7th 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game, tying LeBron James in 2018 for most in a single postseason in NBA history. Jayson Tatum recorded his 7th 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game, tying LeBron James in 2018 for most in a single postseason in NBA history. https://t.co/9FbhWHrKzv

Through 19 postseason games this year, the Boston Celtics star is posting averages of 27.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

Can Jayson Tatum make history in Game 7 against the Miami Heat?

Leading up to this potentially historic game, there is a good chance that Jayson Tatum can break the record set by LeBron James. With a chance at getting back to the NBA Finals on the line, the Boston Celtics will be relying on their star forward heavily to lead the charge.

We have already seen what Jayson Tatum is capable of doing in a do-or-die matchup. This is the second-straight round that the Celtics have been forced to play in a Game 7. In the semifinal round against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum erupted for 51 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists in the final matchup.

So far in this series, Tatum has proven that he's capable of doing a little bit of everything. In just the conference finals, he is averaging 27.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

If the Celtics plan on completing this epic comeback, going to need a massive performance from Tatum. Jimmy Butler has been spectacular throughout the playoffs and is not going to let the Miami Heat go down without a fight. Based on how both stars have played in recent weeks, it has the potential to be an epic showdown.

The Celtics are going to give Tatum a lot of freedom on offense, but Miami will be looking to force the ball out of his hands. If players like Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are knocking down their shots, Tatum should be able to fill the stat sheet and set another record this postseason.

