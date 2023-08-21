Which Mavericks player also played for the Cavaliers and Lakers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 21

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released. This is the 28th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 21 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Hornets and LA Lakers

Cell 3 - Player with 20+ PPG in a season who played for the Hornets

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Mavericks and LA Lakers

Cell 6 - Player with 20+ PPG in a season who played for the Mavericks

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Bucks and LA Lakers

Cell 9 - Player with 20+ PPG in a season who also played for the Bucks

Answers to the August 21 NBA Immaculate Grid

Isaiah Thomas is a popular answer for Cell 1. His last game in the NBA was with the Charlotte Hornets in 2022. “IT” also played 15 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.

Other players with Hornets-Cavaliers connection are Earl Boykins, Dell Curry, Baron Davis, Brendan Haywood and Shaun Livingston.

Malik Monk played a great 2021-22 season with the LA Lakers after years of up-and-down performance with the Hornets. He’s an easy answer for Cell 2. Adam Morrison, Jeremy Lin, Montrezl Harrell, Elden Campbell, Vlade Divac, Jared Dudley and Kurt Rambis are some who have played for both teams.

LaMelo Ball, Kemba Walker, Terry Rozier and Alonzo Mourning have all hit at least 20+ PPG in a season and played in Charlotte. Any of them will be great for Cell 3.

During the 2016-17 season, Andrew Bogut played for two teams. He was with the Dallas Mavericks for 26 games and played once for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Scott Brooks, Seth Curry, Jae Crowder, Antawn Jamison, Richard Jefferson and Kyrie Irving are also good options for Cell 4. They appeared for both teams at different points in their respective careers.

Steve Nash is a popular answer for Cell 5. His last two NBA seasons were with the Lakers after multiple years in Dallas. Other players with Mavs-Lakers connections are Cedric Ceballos, Tyson Chandler, Quinn Cook, Tyronn Lue, Adrian Dantley and A.C. Green.

Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki and Mark Aguirre are obvious answers for Cell 6. They had multiple seasons averaging at least 20.0 PPG.

Matthew Dellavedova is a fit for Cell 7. He played several seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks and was on the 2016 Cavs team that won the NBA championship. Mark West, Mo Williams, Tyler Zeller and Joe Smith are also potential answers here.

For Cell 8, Brook Lopez should be widely-known as having played for the Bucks and Lakers. Caron Butler, Greg Foster, Jerome Kersey, Jodie Meeks, Gary Payton II and Gary Payton are great answers here as well.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Terry Cummings and Oscar Robertson are great choices for Cell 9. They played for the Bucks and averaged multiple seasons with 20+ PPG.

Here's the filled-out August 21 NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed August 21 NBA Immaculate Grid

