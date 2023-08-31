Which Mavericks players also played for the Warriors and Lakers? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 31

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 30 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 3 - Lakers’ top-10 draft pick

Cell 4 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Mavericks

Cell 5 - Player who played for the Warriors and Nets

Cell 6 - Warriors’ top-10 pick

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Mavericks

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Cavaliers and Nets

Cell 9 - Cavaliers’ top-10 pick

Answers to the August 31 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 could be Quinn Cook, Dennis Rodman, Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and Sam Perkins. They all played for the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks in their careers.

Andre Drummond, Jordan Farmar, Timofey Mozgov, Brook Lopez and Sam Bowie are excellent choices for Cell 2. The quintet played for the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets before.

Magic Johnson (1979), James Worthy (1982) and Lonzo Ball (2017) are likely the popular answers for Cell 3 of the NBA HoopGrids. Johnson and Worthy were first overall picks while Ball came in second. Kenny Carr is a not-so-obvious option here. The Lakers picked him sixth in the 1977 draft.

Harrison Barnes is a popular choice for Cell 4. He played for the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks. Eduardo Najera, who played multiple seasons in Dallas, played for a year with the Warriors.

Jeremy Lin, Kevin Durant, Richard Jefferson and Anthony Morrow are options for Cell 5. They played for the Warriors and Nets in their respective careers.

Steph Curry was picked by the Golden State Warriors seventh in the 2009 draft. He’s the popular answer to Cell 6 of the NBA Immaculate Grid. Anfernee Hardaway is often forgotten as a player drafted by the Dubs. He was picked third overall and was traded to the Orlando Magic for Chris Webber, the No. 1 pick.

Cell 7 is where Antawn Jamison, Sasha Pavlovic, Delonte West, Seth Curry, Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving fit best. They all had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks.

Shaun Livingston, Deron Williams, Iman Shumpert, Lucious Harris and Benoit Benjamin are great answers for Cell 8. They played for the Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets in their respective careers.

LeBron James is the easy answer to Cell 9. “The Chosen One” was picked No. 1 by the Cavaliers in 2003. Phoenix Suns legend Kevin Johnson began his NBA career in Cleveland. He was the seventh pick in the 1987 draft.

The Cavs, however, traded him halfway through his rookie season after losing the starting point guard role to Mark Price.

Here's the filled-out August 31 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 31 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

