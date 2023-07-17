Another day brings another NBA Hoops Grid challenge. The viral guessing game continues to captivate fans around the world. One question is about Mavs players who also played for the Lakers.

If you're new to this game, the rules are fairly simple. There are nine grid spaces, each relating to a player who has played for two specific teams. You have nine guesses to match the player with the grid spaces.

As such, there's no room for error. One wrong guess, and you can't complete the grid without resetting the board. Here are the clues for today's NBA Hoops Grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Los Angeles Lakers and was All-Defensive First-Team

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and was All-Defensive First-Team

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and was All-Defensive First-Team

To complete the first square on the grid - players who played for both the Mavericks and Lakers - you may select rum-running big man JaVale McGee.

The 35-year-old has improved with age and won his third championship ring with the LA Lakers in 2020. McGee spent last season with the Mavericks, playing in 42 regular-season games.

Another player to spend time with both the Lakers and Mavericks is former point guard Derek Harper.

What are the answers for today's NBA Hoops Grid?

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers -

JaVale McGee

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers -

Thomas Bryant

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Los Angeles Lakers and was All-Defensive First-Team

- Kobe Bryant

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks -

Spencer Dinwiddie

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets -

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and was All-Defensive First-Team

Ben Wallace

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers

Chandler Parsons

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets

JaMychal Green

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and was All-Defensive First-Team

Tony Allen

So, these were the answers for today's NBA Hoops Grid. Hopefully, you could guess them on your own. The NBA Hoops Grids can be tough, as they blend modern basketball with historical knowledge.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault